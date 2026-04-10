Mel Kiper Jr.’s Top 10 Defensive Ends | Latest Rankings, Combine Results

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Defensive End

With the 2026 NFL Draft cycle entering its most critical phase, Mel Kiper Jr. has overhauled his defensive end rankings, signaling a major shift in the edge rusher market. His March 30 update describes a class defined by elite length and disruptive power, yet it simultaneously highlights a surprising slide for some of college football's most decorated stars.

While no new names have entered the top 10, the rankings are far from stagnant. In fact, six players within that top group have seen their stock shift significantly with the draft now less than a month away. Despite the depth of the position, defensive ends remain a rare commodity at the very top of the board, as only two prospects currently hold spots on Kiper's Top 25 Big Board.

Beyond these established leaders, Kiper has also expanded his focus to include several surging linemen who are making a late-cycle push for early-round consideration. You can click through to see the full updated Top 10 rankings and discover the five prospects currently threatening to crash the list before draft day.