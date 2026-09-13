New Orleans Saints 2026 NFC Title Path

The 2026 NFL season kicks off this week, and the New Orleans Saints are in a prime position to win the NFC South division. With new free agent signings and a solid draft class, Kellen Moore’s squad is optimistic about making the postseason. With a couple of new toys added to his offense, Moore will open up the playbook and show more creativity this season.

Quarterback was a position of weakness for the Saints to start out their 2025 campaign. Spencer Rattler earned the spot in the early weeks, but came away with only one win in the first eight weeks. The 1-7 record led Rattler to the bench and allowed rookie Tyler Shough to start the rest of the season.

New Quarterback

Shough, an Arizona native, was selected with the 40th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. With Shadeur Sanders still on the board, Shough was considered a reach at this point in the draft. He quickly showed why GM Mickey Loomis took him early in the second round.

With an impressive showing in camp and continued work throughout the season, Shough got his first start in week nine against the Los Angeles Rams. In the final nine weeks of the season, his record was 5-4, completing 67.6% of his passes and showing explosive flashes with his legs.

Key Free Agent Signings

The Saints made running the ball a priority during free agency when they signed guard David Edwards and running back Travis Etienne Jr., as veteran running back Alvin Kamara had the worst season of his career in 2025. Injuries to the offensive line and Kamara led to an unsteady rushing attack, leaving the Saints offense one-dimensional.

Signing Edwards from the Bills was a much-needed move to bolster the offensive line. Injuries to Erik McCoy and Cesar Ruiz in 2025 led to constant shuffling and inconsistent play. Filling that hole at guard will give the Saints a more balanced attack in the run game.

With Kamara debating retirement during free agency and injury issues looming, the Saints got their guy with Etienne. He had more than 1,100 rush yards in 2025, showing that he can be the workhorse back for this offense in Kamara’s absence.

Weak NFC South Division (Again)

The NFC South has been the worst division in football for the last four seasons. In two of those years, eight wins have gotten the crown and the right to host a home playoff game. Since the Panthers, Buccaneers, and Falcons have shown little change to their rosters, the Saints are in prime position to sneak in and steal the title in 2026.

Contract disputes in Tampa Bay, defective lefty quarterbacks in Atlanta, and uninspiring play from Bryce Young in Carolina show that every divisional matchup is winnable for New Orleans.

Injury Issues

Injury problems to the Saints have doomed their chances the last couple of seasons, and the madness has already begun in 2026 with defensive lineman Bryan Bresee going on the season-ending IR with a torn ACL. When New Orleans is in the thick of the NFC South race late in the year, having their starters on the field will be crucial to grinding out tough wins.

Saints first-round draft pick and exciting new wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson, will also miss some time with a hamstring injury that he’s been plagued with dating back to his days at Arizona State. The eighth overall selection has terrific hands and explosive catch potential at wide receiver. The team is betting on him to stay healthy, helping relieve some pressure off Chris Olave.

Kellen Moore’s Chance With The New Orleans Saints

Second-year head coach Kellen Moore came into a dumpster fire of an organization and has shown glimpses of success. The former Super Bowl-winning Eagles offensive coordinator came over in 2024 looking to revamp the organization. With rough patches at quarterback in the first two seasons, the Saints seem to have their guy coming into 2026.

The quarterback position is now solidified, and new offensive pieces have been added. The playbook is going to look much different in 2026. Coming from the great mind of Chris Peterson in his time at Boise State, Moore won’t be afraid to throw some trickery into his scheme. His career as an NFL head coach may depend on it.