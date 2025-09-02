New York Giants: Ranking Five Most Important Players in 2025

5. Evan Neal

With one last chance to salvage his tenure in New York, Evan Neal is now getting full-time reps at both guard spots. Neal was drafted 7th overall in 2022 out of Alabama, considered by many at the time the best offensive lineman in the draft and a future all-pro talent. Fast forward to now, and Neal is in the final year of his rookie contract, having switched positions due to his shortcomings at right tackle in his first three seasons. The Giants have become all too familiar with highly drafted linemen failing to live up to expectations. However, reports from training camp have been very positive regarding Neal's play at guard, particularly in the run game. If Neal can finally dive into his talent that made him a top-seven pick, he could take this offensive line to a whole new level.

