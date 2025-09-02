New York Giants: Ranking Five Most Important Players in 2025
Patrick Kelleher
Host · Writer
5. Evan Neal
With one last chance to salvage his tenure in New York, Evan Neal is now getting full-time reps at both guard spots. Neal was drafted 7th overall in 2022 out of Alabama, considered by many at the time the best offensive lineman in the draft and a future all-pro talent. Fast forward to now, and Neal is in the final year of his rookie contract, having switched positions due to his shortcomings at right tackle in his first three seasons. The Giants have become all too familiar with highly drafted linemen failing to live up to expectations. However, reports from training camp have been very positive regarding Neal's play at guard, particularly in the run game. If Neal can finally dive into his talent that made him a top-seven pick, he could take this offensive line to a whole new level.
1. Andrew Thomas
The Giants' offense goes as Andrew Thomas goes. After struggling early in his career, Thomas has established himself as a top left tackle in the sport. His downfall over the past couple of seasons has been his limited availability, having played just 16 games combined in 2023 and 2024. Thomas's impact on the line of scrimmage elevates the entire unit to a new level of competency, and when he's not on the field, they have been borderline unwatchable. If the offense wants to reach its full potential in 2025, Thomas is going to have to be a part of it, healthy and on the field.
2. Deonte Banks
After being drafted 23rd overall out of Maryland back in 2023, Deonte Banks had a promising rookie season. Banks thrived in Wink Martindale's man coverage-heavy scheme. Shane Bowen was hired last year as the new defensive coordinator from the Titans, bringing his more zone-centric defense. Banks struggled to adapt and took a step back in Year 2. The Giants added Paulson Adebo in free agency this offseason, taking pressure off the third-year corner and not forcing him to take on the opponents' No. 1 receiver. The Giants' defense has shown great potential in camp, but to reach their full potential, Banks must return to his rookie form.
3. Jaxson Dart
Despite adding significantly better talent across the roster the past couple of seasons, it might not be hyperbole to say the whole future and direction of the team rests in the hands of Jaxson Dart. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll traded back into the first round in this past draft, selecting Dart with the 25th overall pick, giving Daboll and this regime their first opportunity to develop a young quarterback. Given the uncertainty surrounding the job security of Schoen and Daboll, the team needs to remain competitive enough so they do not get shown the door, which would set up Dart to fail with a new incoming regime that did not draft him in an even stronger 2026 QB class. Dart could be considered this regime's meal ticket. If he shows promise, the stability of the franchise is in good hands.
4. Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers has quickly established himself as a nightmare to game plan against for opposing coordinators. As a rookie, Nabers set the single-season franchise record with 109 receptions, adding 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. This is despite having Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito throwing him the football. Nabers's health has been a slight cause for concern, as he missed two games last year due to a concussion. He has just returned to the practice field in training camp after missing 11 consecutive days due to a variety of injuries. If Nabers can stay on the field, with the improved quarterback room, he has the talent to potentially join the conversations about Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson by season's end.
