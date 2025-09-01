NFC North Power Rankings: Order Of The NFL’s Best Division
Host · Writer
1. Detroit Lions
Last season, Detroit finished first in the division with a 15-2 record. They will feature their key offensive and defensive players from 2024, but have new offensive and defensive coordinators. Dan Campbell has made a renaissance effect on Detroit’s culture and will make sure the team doesn’t take a massive step back with the arrival of new coordinators.
NFC North Power Rankings: Order Of The NFL's Best Division
Here’s a look at the NFC North’s team power rankings heading into week one. The division had three teams make the playoffs last season and is expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL once again. Other than Detroit and Green Bay, Minnesota and Chicago have questions to answer as the 2025 season gets underway.
4. Chicago Bears
After finishing last season 5-12, Chicago missed the playoffs and selected tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick in April’s draft. Ben Johnson takes over as head coach and will feature an offense that’s never been seen in Chicago. The revamped offensive line will positively impact Caleb Williams’ efficiency, with the question being how long it takes for the Bears to contend for the division.
3. Green Bay Packers
The Packers made the playoffs with an 11-6 record and have their sights set on winning the division in 2025. They’re returning all standouts from 2024 and will have weapons in rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden and Thursday’s blockbuster acquisition of defensive end Micah Parsons. It’s without question that the Packers will be in a dog fight to win against the NFC North.
2. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings were 14-3 last season but have a first-year starter at the most important position on the field. It’s unrealistic to expect the same success as last season. Can head coach Kevin O’Connell get quarterback J.J. McCarthy quickly acclimated to the NFL? Minnesota is ranked second entering week one, but this can change with a hot start to the season.
1. Detroit Lions
Last season, Detroit finished first in the division with a 15-2 record. They will feature their key offensive and defensive players from 2024, but have new offensive and defensive coordinators. Dan Campbell has made a renaissance effect on Detroit’s culture and will make sure the team doesn’t take a massive step back with the arrival of new coordinators.
NFC North Power Rankings: Order Of The NFL's Best Division
Here’s a look at the NFC North’s team power rankings heading into week one. The division had three teams make the playoffs last season and is expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL once again. Other than Detroit and Green Bay, Minnesota and Chicago have questions to answer as the 2025 season gets underway.
MORE ARTICLES
NFL · 2 hours ago
Gabriel Santiago
NFL · 2 hours ago
Kyle Amore
NFL · 3 hours ago
Lou Landers
NFL · 3 hours ago
Lou Landers
NFL · 2 days ago
Jayson Braddock
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff