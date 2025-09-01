Live NowLive
NFL · 2 hours ago

NFC North Power Rankings: Order Of The NFL’s Best Division

Host · Writer

  • 1. Detroit Lions

    Last season, Detroit finished first in the division with a 15-2 record. They will feature their key offensive and defensive players from 2024, but have new offensive and defensive coordinators. Dan Campbell has made a renaissance effect on Detroit’s culture and will make sure the team doesn’t take a massive step back with the arrival of new coordinators.

  • 4. Chicago Bears

    After finishing last season 5-12, Chicago missed the playoffs and selected tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick in April’s draft. Ben Johnson takes over as head coach and will feature an offense that’s never been seen in Chicago. The revamped offensive line will positively impact Caleb Williams’ efficiency, with the question being how long it takes for the Bears to contend for the division.

     
     
     

  • 3. Green Bay Packers

    The Packers made the playoffs with an 11-6 record and have their sights set on winning the division in 2025. They’re returning all standouts from 2024 and will have weapons in rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden and Thursday’s blockbuster acquisition of defensive end Micah Parsons. It’s without question that the Packers will be in a dog fight to win against the NFC North.

  • 2. Minnesota Vikings

    The Vikings were 14-3 last season but have a first-year starter at the most important position on the field. It’s unrealistic to expect the same success as last season. Can head coach Kevin O’Connell get quarterback J.J. McCarthy quickly acclimated to the NFL? Minnesota is ranked second entering week one, but this can change with a hot start to the season.

