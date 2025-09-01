Ranking the Top 25 NFL Offenses for the 2025 Season
Gabriel Santiago
Host · Writer
25. Las Vegas Raiders
This will be the sixth season since the Las Vegas Raiders left California, and already, we have seen a handful of different regimes. There should be an interesting skill group in Sin City, as quarterback Geno Smith has been reunited with HC Pete Carroll. The Raiders will likely be simple on offense, allowing Smith to lean on young stars like running back Ashton Jeanty and All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers. However, it is unclear what we'll see from Raider Nation's wide receiver room; Jakobi Meyers recently issued a trade request.
1. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions were a well-oiled offensive machine in 2024, scoring a league-best 33.2 PPG. They are built solid from the inside out, and Pro Football Focus gives Detroit a top-15 offensive line despite a couple of departures. From there, Lions quarterback Jared Goff is coming off a season in which he earned a career-best 18 AV. Naturally, Goff has top-tier athletes alongside him in Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams — that means HC Dan Campbell is never afraid to risk it.
2. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the toughest offenses to game plan for, which is why they paced the league with 424.9 total yards per game in 2024. It all starts with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson; he's very likely the NFL's most athletic player on that side of the football. Apart from Jackson torching defenses with his arm and legs, tailback Derrick Henry always provides both physicality and home-run ability. Zay Flowers, DeAndre Hopkins, and Mark Andrews lead the receiving corps, ultimately presenting a pick-your-poison scenario.
3. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills and reigning-MVP Josh Allen once again enter the season with a chip on their collective shoulders. Buffalo's offense scored 30.9 PPG last year, which was the top clip in the AFC. Much of that was from Allen (41 all-purpose TD in 2024) and the Bills' dominant offensive line willing the team down the field, but skill players like James Cook and Keon Coleman offer fantastic upside. Additionally, wide receiver Khalil Shakir is one of the fastest players in the league. If you're looking for a physical, weather-proof unit, this is it.
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quietly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers utilized an exceptionally potent offense last year. Quarterback Baker Mayfield chucked the pigskin for 4,500 yards (third in the NFL) while Bucky Irving emerged as a dynamic threat out of the backfield. Expect this unit to remain strong going forward, as there's talent along the offensive line and outside the numbers. Of course, we know what receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan can do.
5. Philadelphia Eagles
When looking at last season and this, the defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles essentially have no weaknesses on offense. PFF ascertains Philadelphia as the top offensive line in 2025. Behind that bullying group is a fierce cast of skill players. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is a fantastic athlete who boasts incredible strength. Next to him, Saquon Barkley runs with ferocious power, speed, and bounce: a major factor why the Eagles managed 179.3 YPG on the ground in 2024. With all of that going on between the tackles, opposing defenses tend to lose track of wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
6. Washington Commanders
Last season was the Washington Commanders' best campaign of the millennium, and much of that success stemmed from quarterback Jayden Daniels and the offense. Daniels proved to be one of the top dual-threat signal callers in the NFL, accounting for 31 all-purpose touchdowns to just nine interceptions. Washington ranked fifth in scoring (28.5 PPG) last season, and if Terry McLaurin returns to a group with Zach Ertz and Deebo Samuel, the Commanders will be legit contenders.
10. Cincinnati Bengals
With a healthy Joe Burrow, the passing game is championship-quality. They land 10th as health and defensive instability are the swing factors in a loaded AFC.
4. Green Bay Packers
Love’s emergence and a thick skill group put them squarely in contention. Their youth and momentum justify a top-5 slot in a rugged NFC North.
9. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are poised for a productive year in 2025. Sophomore quarterback Bo Nix will look to make the leap behind the AFC's best offensive line (per PFF). On the outside, Courtland Sutton is a true No. 1 receiver while Marvin Mims Jr. is a fantastic complement. Additionally, tight end Evan Engram should be a solid contributor for his first campaign in Denver. Expect the running game to be a committee effort.
10. San Francisco 49ers
Many folks across the league will have eyes on the San Francisco 49ers in 2025. San Francisco ranked fourth in total yardage last year. Going forward, they have the NFL's easiest schedule, two All-Pro offensive linemen, and three All-Pro skill players. Quarterback Brock Purdy should be able to operate effectively even without a proven No. 1 receiver, as Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Kyle Juszczyk are all major threats in the passing game. Anticipate Kyle Shanahan to cook up something creative with this unit.
12. Atlanta Falcons
Bijan is the truth, Drake London is next-level ready, and an improving D sets a respectable floor. QB uncertainty limits a higher slot.
12. Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have the potential to make major noise in the upcoming campaign, but much of that depends on the health of 17-year quarterback Matthew Stafford (back). Injuries have kept Stafford away from any football action and into the second week of preseason. However, Los Angeles boasts an impressive receiving corps via Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Tyler Higbee. In the backfield, tailback Kyren Williams has averaged 4.5 yards per rush over three seasons with the Rams.
13. Kansas City Chiefs
It's easy to forget that this is not the same Kansas City Chiefs offense as five years ago, but they still employ the greatest quarterback of the present generation: Patrick Mahomes. The two-time league MVP can improvise with the best of them. From there, HC Andy Reid will always find creative ways to get the football to Travis Kelce, Hollywood Brown, and Rashee Rice (possible susp. pending). However, there are several new faces along the offensive line in K.C. Of course, keeping #15 upright is the utmost priority.
14. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings had a top-10 scoring offense in 2024 (25.4 PPG) but it remains to be seen which way they will trend under quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He'll have a top receiving tandem to throw to in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but Jefferson is currently dealing with a nagging hamstring while Addison is suspended for the first three games of the regular season. Perhaps that will steer McCarthy toward forming a productive relationship with T.J. Hockenson; he certainly loved utilizing the tight end group at Michigan.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Aaron Rodgers-NFL saga continues by way of the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will be Rodgers' 21st professional season, but Pittsburgh was sure to make other additions outside of the four-time MVP. 6-foot-5 wideout D.K. Metcalf was brought in to reinvigorate the Steelers' receiving corps. Additionally, and like in Green Bay, Rodgers will have both a stout running back and tight end to lean on via Jaylen Warren and Pat Freiermuth. Don't count out Pittsburgh in 2025.
16. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to make some serious strides in Year 2 under head coach Jim Harbaugh. A known quarterback whisperer, Harbaugh will look to get a career season out of the hyper-talented Justin Herbert. The Bolts were 11th in scoring behind 23.6 PPG in 2024, but many feel there is more meat on the bone here. Wideout Keenan Allen is back in the Golden State, and he will undoubtedly form a formidable tandem with Ladd McConkey (who produced 1,149 receiving yards as a rookie). Combining elite route runners like those mentioned above with a signal caller that has Herbert's throwing abilities might get the Chargers over the hump.
17. Houston Texans
In 2025 and beyond, the Houston Texans will undoubtedly be a squad to monitor. Most followers of the gridiron are intrigued to see which direction quarterback C.J. Stroud will trend in his third NFL campaign. The 2023 OROY threw for fewer yards and fewer touchdowns at a lower completion clip last season. However, Stroud's potential is still incredibly high. In the future, he'll retain two of his top targets in Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz. The Texans also added receiver Christian Kirk and tailback Nick Chubb in the offseason, so please don't let this group in H-Town sneak up on you.
18. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals quietly featured an effective unit last year. In 2024, they showcased the 11th-best offense in terms of total yardage while landing 12th overall in scoring (23.5 PPG). Quarterback Kyler Murray is entering his seventh NFL campaign, and he remains as dynamic as ever. He accounted for 4,423 all-purpose yards last season, which is the second-highest total of his career. Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. offer Murray two athletic and physical targets downfield. From there, receiver Greg Dortch is a nightmare to cover out of the slot. Prepare for Arizona to be explosive.
19. Dallas Cowboys
A team perpetually in the headlines, the Dallas Cowboys shuffled personnel for the 2025 NFL campaign. Long-time offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is the latest head coach in Big D, and he brings two previous years of continuity with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. From there, the Cowboys have added 6-foot-3 George Pickens on the outside. Tailback Javonte Williams was also brought in to revamp the ground game; Dallas churned out only 100.3 rushing yards per game in 2024, which was the second-lowest rate in the NFC.
20. Miami Dolphins
Not too long ago, the Miami Dolphins boasted the darling offense of the league. However, Miami dropped from second in scoring in 2023 (29.2 PPG) to 22nd last season (20.3 PPG). Signal caller Tua Tagovailoa will look to make the jump in his sixth year at the helm, but monitoring any potential concussions will need to be the utmost priority. Speedy receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are still in South Florida (for now); they possess the sort of talent that can flip any game on its head. As a wild card for the 'Fins, what will the summer addition of tight end Darren Waller do for this unit?
21. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks will look a little different on offense in 2025. Veteran quarterback Sam Darnold is the new signal caller in Seattle. From there, wideout Cooper Kupp joins a young receiver corps with high potential. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a crafty route runner from the slot, while running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet provide pop on the ground.
22. Chicago Bears
Out in the Midway, the Chicago Bears doubled down on the offensive side of the ball. Chicago is hoping quarterback Caleb Williams can make the leap in Year 2. They've beefed up the offensive line to help with that, and from there, playmakers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are threats to score on any snap. Either way, the Bears should be improved from last year's lowly scoring clip of 18.2 PPG.
23. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers found life on offense near the end of the 2024 campaign, scoring 24.9 PPG over their final seven games. Former first-overall pick Bryce Young should return with confidence as he will be operating with his best receiving corps yet. Athletes like Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan, and Hunter Renfrow make up a diverse skill group. As well, look out for burly tailback Chuba Hubbard running between the tackles.
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are seeking improved results going forward. The former All-American quarterback possesses immeasurable talent, but Jacksonville's scoring production has declined in each of the past two seasons. For 2025, T-Law will look to further build a thriving rapport with 6-foot-3 wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (who hauled in 10 scores as a rookie last year). Travis Etienne presents a formidable threat in the running game, and hopefully, his usage increases; the Jags averaged just 101.7 YPG on the ground last season. Finally, how will Travis Hunter factor into this unit?
25. Las Vegas Raiders
This will be the sixth season since the Las Vegas Raiders left California, and already, we have seen a handful of different regimes. There should be an interesting skill group in Sin City, as quarterback Geno Smith has been reunited with HC Pete Carroll. The Raiders will likely be simple on offense, allowing Smith to lean on young stars like running back Ashton Jeanty and All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers. However, it is unclear what we'll see from Raider Nation's wide receiver room; Jakobi Meyers recently issued a trade request.
1. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions were a well-oiled offensive machine in 2024, scoring a league-best 33.2 PPG. They are built solid from the inside out, and Pro Football Focus gives Detroit a top-15 offensive line despite a couple of departures. From there, Lions quarterback Jared Goff is coming off a season in which he earned a career-best 18 AV. Naturally, Goff has top-tier athletes alongside him in Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams — that means HC Dan Campbell is never afraid to risk it.
MORE ARTICLES
NFL · 2 hours ago
Kyle Amore
NFL · 3 hours ago
Kyle Amore
NFL · 3 hours ago
Lou Landers
NFL · 3 hours ago
Lou Landers
NFL · 2 days ago
Jayson Braddock
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff