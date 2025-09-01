Live NowLive
NFL · 2 hours ago

Grading Every NFC North Team Ahead Of Week One

Host · Writer

  • Chicago Bears Offensive Grade: C

  • Chicago Bears Defensive Grade: C

    The Bears were in the top ten in takeaways but were near the bottom in yards allowed per game. They must improve in 2025 if they want to compete not only for the division but also for a playoff spot. A key component of their defense will be determining who will play opposite Montez Sweat. They must find a way to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

  • Detroit Lions Offensive Grade: A

    Detroit had one of the NFL’s best offenses in 2024 with Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Sam LaPorta leading their attack. Each player returns in 2025, but the question is how quickly the offense will gel under new offensive coordinator John Morton. The Lions’ offense is too talented to expect them not to start the season on a high note.

  • Detroit Lions Defensive Grade: B-

    The Lions were great against the run but ranked near the bottom in passing yards allowed. The defense was top ten in takeaways and should be highly ranked again in 2025. The one knock on Detroit’s defense is its secondary. Opposing air attacks could flourish again with a new defensive coordinator taking over in Detroit.

  • Green Bay Packers Offensive Grade: B-

    Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love saw modest regression last season after a monster 2023 campaign. This can be attributed to opposing defenses adjusting and presenting the Packers’ quarterback with different looks compared to the previous season. Still, the Packers have a potent offense, and head coach Matt LeFleur will be ready to start the season on a high note.

  • Green Bay Packers Defensive Grade: A

    Last season, Green Bay had one of the NFL’s top defenses. They were sixth in overall yards allowed, thirteenth against the pass, and seventh against the run. Add in the fourth-most forced turnovers, and it’s easy to see why Green Bay had a solid 2024 run. Acquiring Micah Parsons last Thursday gives the Packers a star on defense. Parsons has double-digit sacks since entering the league in 2021 and would have been Green Bay’s leader in sacks all four of his seasons.

  • Minnesota Vikings Offensive Grade: A

    The offense will look modestly different with J.J. McCarthy taking over as the starting quarterback after the offseason departure of Sam Darnold. However, head coach Kevin O’Connell is one of the best offensive minds in the game, and the team possesses potent weapons in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and Aaron Jones. The offense won’t skip a beat if McCarthy hits the ground running in week one.

  • Minnesota Vikings Defensive Grade: B

    Minnesota was in the middle of the pack overall, but flourished at stopping the run and forcing turnovers. This will once again be their calling card, but the team must improve at stopping opposing teams in the air. If they mitigate damage through the air, they could repeat as NFC North champions.

