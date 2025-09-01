Grading Every NFC North Team Ahead Of Week One

Green Bay Packers Defensive Grade: A

Last season, Green Bay had one of the NFL’s top defenses. They were sixth in overall yards allowed, thirteenth against the pass, and seventh against the run. Add in the fourth-most forced turnovers, and it’s easy to see why Green Bay had a solid 2024 run. Acquiring Micah Parsons last Thursday gives the Packers a star on defense. Parsons has double-digit sacks since entering the league in 2021 and would have been Green Bay’s leader in sacks all four of his seasons.