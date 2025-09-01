One NFL Bold Prediction For Every Team In The AFC
Host · Writer
One Bold Prediction For Every Team In The AFC
Here is one bold prediction for every AFC t
Baltimore Ravens
Isaiah Likely leads the team in receiving
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce has under 750 receiving yards
Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey has 120 receptions
New England Patriots
Drake Maye throws for 4,000 yards
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Hunter wins OROTY and DROTY
Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill is traded by eek 6
Cincinnati Bengals
Chase Brown has 2,000 all-purpose yards
Denver Broncos
Win the AFC We
Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones starts at least 12 games
130966
Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers throws 30 TD passes
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen has 55 Total TDs (Passing/Rushing)
Houston Texans
Nico Collins plays in every game this season
Tennessee Titans
Tyjae Spears leads the team in rushing
New York Jets
Justin Fields has 35 total TDs (rushing/passing)
Cleveland Browns
Joe Flacco starts more games than any other QB on the roster
One Bold Prediction For Every Team In The AFC
Here is one bold prediction for every AFC t
MORE ARTICLES
NFL · 2 hours ago
Gabriel Santiago
NFL · 2 hours ago
Kyle Amore
NFL · 3 hours ago
Kyle Amore
NFL · 3 hours ago
Lou Landers
NFL · 2 days ago
Jayson Braddock
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff
NFL · 3 days ago
Sportsgrid-Staff