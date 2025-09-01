Live NowLive
NFL · 3 hours ago

One NFL Bold Prediction For Every Team In The AFC

Host · Writer

  • Las Vegas Raiders

    Brock Bowers scores 15 TDs

  • Baltimore Ravens

    Isaiah Likely leads the team in receiving 

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    Travis Kelce has under 750 receiving yards 

  • Los Angeles Chargers

    Ladd McConkey has 120 receptions 

  • New England Patriots

    Drake Maye throws for 4,000 yards 

  • Jacksonville Jaguars

    Travis Hunter wins OROTY and DROTY

  • Miami Dolphins

    Tyreek Hill is traded by eek 6 

  • Cincinnati Bengals

    Chase Brown has 2,000 all-purpose yards 

  • Denver Broncos

    Win the AFC We

  • Indianapolis Colts

    Daniel Jones starts at least 12 games  

  • Pittsburgh Steelers

    Aaron Rodgers throws 30 TD passes 

  • Buffalo Bills

    Josh Allen has 55 Total TDs (Passing/Rushing)

  • Houston Texans

    Nico Collins plays in every game this season

  • Tennessee Titans

    Tyjae Spears leads the team in rushing 

  • New York Jets

    Justin Fields has 35 total TDs (rushing/passing) 

  • Cleveland Browns

    Joe Flacco starts more games than any other QB on the roster 

MORE ARTICLES

