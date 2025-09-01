One NFL Bold Prediction For Every NFC Team In 2025
Green Bay Packers
Matthew Golden leads Packers in receiving
One Bold Prediction For Every Team In The NFC
Here is one bold prediction for every NFC team.
Washington Commanders
The team will score 30 rushing TDs
New Orleans Saints
3 different QBs start at least two games
Dallas Cowboys
George Pickens catches 10+ TD passes
Los Angeles Rams
Kyren Williams rushes for 15 TDs
Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson leads the team in TD receptions
Detroit Lions
Jameson Williams scores 10 TD
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young throws 30 TDs
Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze leads the team in receptio
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle leads all TEs in TD
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley rushes for under 1,500 yards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield leads the NFC in passing TDs
Arizona Cardinals
Trey Benson finishes the season as the team's leading rusher
New York Giants
Russell Wilson is benched by week 7
Atlanta Falcons
Drake London leads the NFC in receiving yards
Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold throws more INT than TDs
