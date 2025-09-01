Live NowLive
NFL · 2 hours ago

One NFL Bold Prediction For Every NFC Team In 2025

Host · Writer

  • Green Bay Packers

    Matthew Golden leads Packers in receiving

  • Washington Commanders

    The team will score 30 rushing TDs 

  • New Orleans Saints

    3 different QBs start at least two games 

  • Dallas Cowboys

    George Pickens catches 10+ TD passes

  • Los Angeles Rams

    Kyren Williams rushes for 15 TDs

  • Minnesota Vikings

    T.J. Hockenson leads the team in TD receptions 

  • Detroit Lions

    Jameson Williams scores 10 TD

  • Carolina Panthers

    Bryce Young throws 30 TDs

  • Chicago Bears

    Rome Odunze leads the team in receptio

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

    George Kittle leads all TEs in TD

  • Philadelphia Eagles

    Saquon Barkley rushes for under 1,500 yards

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Baker Mayfield leads the NFC in passing TDs

  • Arizona Cardinals

    Trey Benson finishes the season as the team's leading rusher 

  • New York Giants

    Russell Wilson is benched by week 7

  • Atlanta Falcons

    Drake London leads the NFC in receiving yards 

     

     

     

  • Seattle Seahawks

    Sam Darnold throws more INT than TDs

