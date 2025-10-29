NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 9

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Summer is gone, fall is here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 9!

The Atlanta Falcons (3-4) have fallen on hard times recently. With a trip to visit the New England Patriots (6-2) on the horizon, it doesn’t appear that aspects will be getting any easier for Atlanta.

The Falcons have been outscored 54-10 over the past two weeks. Further, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is dealing with a knee injury, while backup Kirk Cousins has expressed interest in playing elsewhere. Incidentally, I don’t like Atlanta’s chances when traveling up north to face a solid Patriots defense.

New England is currently allowing just 18.3 PPG, which is the NFL’s fourth-best mark. The Pats have also forced 11 turnovers. That includes seven interceptions, ranking in the upper echelon of the league.

The Patriots have also been quite impressive on offense. Second-year signal caller Drake Maye (76.3 QBR) is playing elite football at this juncture. Maye is completing 75.2% of his pass attempts while sporting a sharp 15-3 TD-INT ratio. Seemingly, the future is bright in Foxborough.

With the betting line for this bid still under a touchdown, I really like New England to cover at home against Atlanta. Overall, the Pats have played to a 6-2 (75%) ATS record. They have also won each of their past five contests SU. With that, I believe Maye and others will continue to roll at Gillette Stadium.

Best Bet: Patriots -5.5 (-105)

Stadium: Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium Location: Landover, MD

Landover, MD Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Spread: SEA -3.5 (+100) | Total: 46.5 (-120/-102)

SEA -3.5 (+100) | 46.5 (-120/-102) Moneyline: SEA -178 | WAS +150

In Week 9, Sunday Night Football will head back to Landover, MD, for an NFC clash between the Washington Commanders (3-5) and Seattle Seahawks (5-2).

The Commanders have experienced some frustration in 2025 after appearing in last year’s conference title game. Reigning-OROY Jayden Daniels has already missed time in four games with various lower-body injuries, which is the last thing you want to hear about a young, dual-threat quarterback. Daniels (hamstring) is questionable for SNF, so don’t be surprised if Marcus Mariota winds up taking the snaps this weekend.

Across the way, Seattle looks like a squad that could be playing for the next Lombardi Trophy. Veteran signal-caller Sam Darnold (72.2 QBR) has the Seahawks’ offense churning out 27.6 PPG at this time. On defense, Seattle is physical and imposing, allowing only 19.4 PPG; they have held opponents to 20 or fewer points in all but one contest this season.

Washington is coming off their worst offensive performance of the past few seasons. This unit employs several older players at the skill positions, and that has been apparent in October. The Commanders are currently ranked 17th in scoring (23.4 PPG), but they are steadily falling down the list.

This will be one of the Seahawks’ longest trips of 2025. I’m not sure we will see Seattle’s best offensive performance in this spot. Additionally, it is difficult for me to support Washington’s offense right now. I don’t see this game getting to 47 combined points.

Best Bet: Under 46.5 (-102)

Week 9 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

