NFL · 2 hours ago

NFL Most Bet Player Props: Bears vs Vikings

Sportsgrid-Staff

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


These popular player props highlight bettors backing Caleb Williams’s rushing ability, Olamide Zaccheaus’s big-play potential, Colston Loveland’s steady targets, J.J. McCarthy’s mobility, and Rome Odunze’s explosive receiving upside.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Caleb Williams – 25+ Rushing Yards (-110)

Williams’s mobility is a significant weapon, especially when plays break down. His ability to extend drives with his legs makes 25 rushing yards a realistic benchmark, particularly against aggressive defenses that flush him from the pocket.

Olamide Zaccheaus – Over 18.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

Zaccheaus is a reliable depth receiver who can turn limited targets into chunk gains. He doesn’t need a high volume of looks to clear this number — one or two well-timed receptions could push him over.

Colston Loveland – Over 2.5 Receptions (-165)

Michigan’s tight end is a trusted option for J.J. McCarthy, especially on third downs and play-action passes. His steady target share makes three catches a reachable and likely outcome.

J.J. McCarthy – Over 16.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

McCarthy’s athleticism gives him designed runs and scramble potential. Even if the passing game is clicking, he often tucks it and runs when defenses leave lanes open, making this line attainable.

Rome Odunze – Over 47.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

One of the top deep threats in college football, Odunze has both volume and big-play ability. It often takes just a couple of connections downfield for him to soar past this yardage mark.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

