NFL Week 8 MNF: Who’s Scoring Tonight? Best Anytime TD Picks

The Washington Commanders (3-4) and Kansas City Chiefs (4-3) battle on Monday Night Football as Week 8 in the NFL comes to a close.

Kansas City enters the contest as 11.5-point home favorites.

Below are my top anytime touchdown scorer props for the matchup, beginning with Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice.

1. KC WR Rashee Rice Anytime TD (-105)

After serving a six-game suspension, Rice returned last week and immediately reclaimed his WR1 role, catching seven of ten targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win over the Raiders. The 25-year-old was heavily involved in the red zone, drawing four targets and scoring from two and three yards out. Facing a Commanders defense that’s allowed the sixth-most receiving touchdowns to opposing wideouts, Rice is well-positioned to find the end zone again.

2. WAS TE Zach Ertz Anytime TD (+270)

Ertz continues to produce in his age-34 campaign, leading the Commanders in red zone targets (5) and receiving touchdowns (4). While Washington will be without star quarterback Jayden Daniels, backup Marcus Mariota has performed reasonably well in his absence. If the Commanders find themselves in a scoring position, you can bet Mariota will be looking Ertz’s way.

