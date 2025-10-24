NFL Week 8 Most Bet Player Props: Coming Around on Cam Ward

As NFL Week 8 hits the weekend, bettors are locking in on the top player prop bets at BetMGM, targeting quarterbacks, running backs, and receivers with favorable matchups. The action this week features some intriguing overs and unders across a slate filled with statistical mismatches and defensive trends worth watching.

Here’s a breakdown of the five most bet player props leading up to Sunday’s games.

Cam Ward (TEN) Over 199.5 Passing Yards

Cam Ward has found his rhythm under center for the Tennessee Titans, ranking 20th in the NFL with 1,356 passing yards on a 57.6% completion rate. The rookie has gone over this number in four games this season, including his last three starts, averaging 247.3 yards per game during that stretch.

He threw for 219 yards on 23-of-38 passing in a Week 3 meeting with the Colts — a team that’s allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the league (255.4 per game). Against a vulnerable secondary, Ward has momentum and matchup advantage on his side.

Bijan Robinson (ATL) Over 28.5 Receiving Yards

Bijan Robinson continues to be a dynamic dual-threat weapon. The Atlanta Falcons back has 30 receptions on 39 targets for 390 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 65 receiving yards per game. He’s cleared this mark in five of six contests, with his only miss coming against the Minnesota Vikings when he finished with 25 yards in Week 2.

The Miami Dolphins defense ranks 11th in passing defense (203.9 YPG) but struggles against backs, allowing the seventh-most receiving yards (41.3 per game) and 12th-most catches (33) to the position. Robinson’s role in the passing game makes this a popular over for Week 8.

Quinshon Judkins (CLE) Under 66.5 Rushing Yards

Quinshon Judkins has been productive, ranking 11th in rushing yards (467) and seventh in carries (109) this season while averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. However, bettors are backing the under given his matchup. The Cleveland Browns back has gone below this total twice in 2025, including a 61-yard effort in his first NFL game, a Week 2 meeting with the Baltimore Ravens.

He now faces a New England Patriots defense that ranks third in rushing yards allowed (77.1 per game). With limited room to run and New England’s front seven in top form, the under has become a sharp-side favorite.

Daniel Jones (IND) Under 30.5 Passing Attempts

Daniel Jones has been efficient this season, completing 71% of his passes for 1,790 yards and averaging 30.6 attempts per game. However, he has gone under this number in four of seven stats this season, including his last meeting with the Titans. In Jones’ Week 3 win at Tennessee, he went 18-of-25 for 225 yards and a touchdown, showing his ability to control the game without overextending through the air.

The Titans defense ranks 14th in passing yards allowed (210 per game) but has given up the third-most passing attempts (30.7 per game). Still, given the Indianapolis Colts’ run-heavy tendencies and Jones’ efficiency, the under has attracted strong betting interest.

KaVontae Turpin (DAL) Under 1.5 Receptions Made

KaVontae Turpin has been a spark plug for the Dallas Cowboys, with 12 catches on 14 targets for 176 yards and a touchdown through five games. He’s gone under this mark once and landed on exactly two catches once, but the matchup paints a challenging picture.

The Denver Broncos defense ranks sixth in passing yards allowed (179.9 per game) and fifth in fewest receptions surrendered (17.7 per game), while ranking 13th versus wide receivers (10.9 per game). With limited target volume expected, as Dallas is healthy with CeeDee Lamb back, bettors are backing Turpin to stay quiet in Week 8.

From young quarterbacks gaining confidence to running backs facing elite defenses, bettors have zeroed in on matchups ripe for value. Ward and Robinson headline the overs, while Judkins, Jones, and Turpin are attracting action on the Unders as BetMGM’s most bet player props for Week 8.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets