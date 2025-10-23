NFL Week 8 Thursday Night Football: Vikings vs Chargers Betting Trends

The NFL Week 8 slate kicks off under the lights as the Minnesota Vikings visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are looking to rebound after tough losses, with Minnesota aiming to climb back above .500 and Los Angeles trying to stay in the AFC West race.

With shifting BetMGM odds, heavy public action on the over, and key offensive matchups in play, this prime-time clash sets up as a crucial midseason test for two teams fighting to find consistency.

MIN vs LAC Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

BetMGM Betting Splits & Market Movement

At BetMGM, the Chargers opened as 2.5-point favorites, but the line has moved to Los Angeles -3.5, signaling sharp action backing the home team.

Spread action: 62% of bets and 67% of handle on Chargers -3.5

62% of bets and 67% of handle on Chargers -3.5 Total: Opened at 43.5, now up to 44.5 , with 78% of bets and 83% of handle on the Over

Opened at 43.5, now up to , with Moneyline: Vikings +150, Chargers -185; public nearly split, but 65% of handle on L.A.

The strong handle percentage on the Chargers suggests bettors trust Justin Herbert and the offense to rebound at home after a rough defensive showing last week.

Recent Form & Team Trends

Both teams enter with something to prove after disappointing Week 7 outcomes.

Vikings (3-3): Lost 28-22 to the Eagles; 2-1 on the road this season.

Lost 28-22 to the Eagles; 2-1 on the road this season. Chargers (4-3): Fell 38-24 to the Colts; 2-2 at home.

Against the spread, Minnesota is 3-3 ATS, while Los Angeles sits at 2-4-1, showing limited consistency for both teams in covering numbers.

Team Statistical Breakdown

Minnesota Vikings

Offense: Overall (20), Rush (20), Pass (17), Scoring (15)

Defense: Overall (9), Rush (18), Pass (7), Scoring (T-10)

Turnover Differential: -4

Los Angeles Chargers

Offense: Overall (4), Rush (16), Pass (3), Scoring (20)

Defense: Overall (13), Rush (19), Pass (8), Scoring (18)

Turnover Differential: -3

The Vikings boast the stronger defense, especially in pass coverage, ranking top 10 in both overall and scoring defense. Meanwhile, the Chargers hold a clear offensive edge, sitting No. 4 overall and top-three through the air, but their inconsistency on the ground and defensive leaks have limited them in late-game spots.

Head-to-Head & Historical Context

Series Record: Vikings lead 8–7

Vikings lead 8–7 Last Meeting: Chargers beat Vikings 28–24 (Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis)

Chargers beat Vikings 28–24 (Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis) Both teams have split the last four matchups evenly, but the Chargers’ home-field edge and offensive balance have bettors leaning L.A.’s way once again.

Vikings vs Chargers Betting Outlook

With the total trending upward and public money hammering the over, this matchup sets up as a high-scoring prime-time duel between two teams with dynamic passing games and shaky turnover margins.

The Chargers’ offensive ceiling, combined with Minnesota’s underrated defensive metrics, makes this line tight. Still, BetMGM’s 67% handle on the spread indicates confidence that Herbert and company right the ship at home.

Final Betting Insight

Expect movement to continue if the Over cashes in early prime-time contests this week. Bettors are clearly favoring Los Angeles -3.5 and Over 44.5, but with both teams sporting negative turnover differentials, live betting opportunities could prove valuable.

All BetMGM data is based on straight bets.