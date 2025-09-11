Packers Top NFL Player Props vs Commanders Thursday Night Football

‌



Week 2 in the NFL kicks off tonight as the Green Bay Packers (1-0) host the Washington Commanders (1-0) on Thursday Night Football.

Paul Connor and Patrick Kelleher provide their top Packers player prop bets for each side!

Date: Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Spread: Packers -3.5 (-102) | Total: 48.5

Packers -3.5 (-102) | 48.5 Moneyline: Commanders (+148), Packers (-176)

Pat’s Pick – GB RB Josh Jacobs OVER 78.5 rushing yards

Despite Washington’s success against the run when facing the Giants last week, the Packers’ running game is a whole different animal. Josh Jacobs has become one of the focal points in Matt LaFleur’s offense over the last two seasons, and I expect them to establish the run tonight.

Paul’s Pick

Paul’s Pick – GB WR Matthew Golden UNDER 2.5 Catches (+126)

Golden’s NFL debut was quieter than expected, catching just two passes for 16 yards. The rookie first-rounder saw a minimal 9% target share and ran only 13 routes, signaling a minimal role in the Packers’ passing attack.

Golden’s involvement should grow as the season progresses, but on a short week, it’s unlikely we see a significant uptick in usage tonight. At plus money, I like the under on 2.5 receptions.

Pat’s Pick – GB WR Matthew Golden OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards

After just two receptions for 16 yards in his NFL debut last week, rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden should only see his target share rise as the season progresses. If Green Bay’s offense is going to reach its ceiling, then Golden will be a massive part of the passing attack. Look for Jordan Love to target him early and often, making his 34.5 number very intriguing.

