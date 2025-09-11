Live NowLive
NFL · 10 minutes ago

Packers Top NFL Player Props vs Commanders Thursday Night Football

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


Week 2 in the NFL kicks off tonight as the Green Bay Packers (1-0) host the Washington Commanders (1-0) on Thursday Night Football.

Paul Connor and Patrick Kelleher provide their top Packers player prop bets for each side!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Commanders vs. Packers

  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI
  • Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
  • Spread: Packers -3.5 (-102) | Total: 48.5
  • Moneyline: Commanders (+148), Packers (-176)

Pat’s Pick – GB RB Josh Jacobs OVER 78.5 rushing yards

Despite Washington’s success against the run when facing the Giants last week, the Packers’ running game is a whole different animal. Josh Jacobs has become one of the focal points in Matt LaFleur’s offense over the last two seasons, and I expect them to establish the run tonight.

Paul’s Pick

Paul’s Pick – GB WR Matthew Golden UNDER 2.5 Catches (+126)

Golden’s NFL debut was quieter than expected, catching just two passes for 16 yards. The rookie first-rounder saw a minimal 9% target share and ran only 13 routes, signaling a minimal role in the Packers’ passing attack.

Golden’s involvement should grow as the season progresses, but on a short week, it’s unlikely we see a significant uptick in usage tonight. At plus money, I like the under on 2.5 receptions.

Pat’s Pick – GB WR Matthew Golden OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards

After just two receptions for 16 yards in his NFL debut last week, rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden should only see his target share rise as the season progresses. If Green Bay’s offense is going to reach its ceiling, then Golden will be a massive part of the passing attack. Look for Jordan Love to target him early and often, making his 34.5 number very intriguing.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

