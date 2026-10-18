Promo Code For Commanders At 49ers MNF 10 19 2026

Two teams on opposite ends of the scale meet this Monday as the Commanders take on the 49ers, and our Polymarket promo code GRIDS, which unlocks up to $25 in trading bonuses, might just be your ticket into the action.

The best part is getting started only takes a few minutes. Just use the code GRIDS when you join Polymarket and deposit at least $10. In return, you can activate up to $25 in trading bonuses right away so you won’t have to watch all of the Commanders-49ers action happen on the sidelines.

Where do traders stand heading into Monday?

As you might have guessed, traders are leaning towards the 49ers to pick up their sixth win of the season here. The 49ers enter this matchup following a 32-29 win over the Seahawks last week, where we saw their offense continue to produce despite early struggles in the second half.

Against a struggling Commanders squad that has allowed touchdowns on roughly 83.3% of their opponents’ red zone trips, it looks like Polymarket traders are banking on the 49ers to make life difficult for the former here. It is also worth noting before you make your NFL game picks that the 49ers have beaten the Commanders by an average margin of 17 points in their last two meetings.

Teams Price Implied Probability Commanders 23c 23% 49ers 77c 77%

How to unlock the Polymarket promo code for Commanders-49ers?

If you’re here, then there’s a good chance you already have some picks in mind for the NFC showdown between the Commanders and the 49ers. However, before you lock in on those NFL predictions, you might want to take advantage of our Polymarket promo code GRIDS, and here’s how.

Click on any Polymarket banners or links you can see on this page Register for a Polymarket account by entering your personal details, including our promo code GRIDS Verify your email address to activate your Polymarket account Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method Unlock as much as $25 in trading bonuses for the Commanders-49ers showdown

Should you back the 49ers at this price?

Looking at the current form of both teams, we like to think that the quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers have got this one in the bag. That’s not to say that the Commanders cannot make things competitive because they certainly can, as we’ve seen in their Week 5 performance against the NFC East leader, the Giants.

However, if we are talking about value alone, backing the 49ers at 77c just doesn’t offer much. That’s why it might be a good idea to look at other markets if you are looking for better value for the 49ers-Commanders matchup. To put things into perspective, here are some of the prediction markets we like for this NFC showdown.

49ers to cover the 7.5-point spread

As we’ve mentioned a while back, the 49ers have beaten the Commanders by 17 points in their previous two meetings, so backing them to cover the 7.5-point spread at 50c should offer a reasonable angle here. What we like about the 49ers is they can create explosive plays through the passing game and capitalize on defensive mismatches. If Brock Purdy can maintain his accuracy and avoid turnovers, the 49ers should be in a good position to dictate the pace, particularly if their defense can force Jayden Daniels into obvious passing situations.

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Over 48.5 points

Considering that the 49ers are averaging 30.8 points during their current winning streak and the Commanders have been solid on offense as well, we have every reason to believe that the game should push the total to more than 49 points here. One thing we’ve seen from both teams in the first few weeks is that they can light up the scoreboard when they create explosive passing plays and sustain drives through third-down conversions.

Lock in on your Commanders-49ers predictions today with Polymarket

With both offenses capable of putting points on the board in a hurry, we expect an entertaining contest that could keep things interesting well into the second half. You can join in the action today and make your picks for this explosive NFC showdown by clicking on any Polymarket banners you can see on this page to see what’s in store for you.