Rams sign veteran kicker Brandon McManus, place Davante Adams and Poona Ford on injured reserve

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have turned to a Super Bowl-winning veteran to solve their kicking problems, signing Brandon McManus on Wednesday as the team continues to deal with a growing list of significant injuries.

The Rams announced the signing of McManus, a 12-year NFL veteran who spent the past two seasons with the Green Bay Packers. In corresponding roster moves, Los Angeles placed wide receiver Davante Adams and nose tackle Poona Ford on the Reserve/Injured List.

McManus becomes the Rams' third kicker in less than two weeks after a disastrous stretch at the position that has added to the team's struggles.

The Rams released Harrison Mevis last week after his potential game-winning 48-yard field goal attempt was blocked in overtime against the Buffalo Bills. Los Angeles subsequently signed Blake Grupe off the New York Jets' practice squad, but his Rams debut against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday ended with a season-ending knee injury.

Grupe successfully converted a 44-yard field goal on the Rams' opening possession before suffering a torn ACL while attempting to tackle Arizona returner Devin Duvernay on the ensuing kickoff.

The injury forced the Rams to search for another kicker, leading them to McManus, who brings more than a decade of NFL experience and a championship pedigree to Los Angeles.

McManus, 35, has appeared in 186 regular-season games during his career with the Denver Broncos (2014-22), Jacksonville Jaguars (2023) and Green Bay Packers (2024-25). He has converted 297 of 362 field goal attempts (82.0%) and 374 of 384 extra-point attempts (97.4%).

Since entering the NFL in 2014, McManus ranks fourth in total made field goals (297), tied for fifth in field goals made from at least 40 yards (78), sixth in field goals made from at least 50 yards (51) and sixth in successful extra-point attempts (374).

His most accurate season came in 2024 with Green Bay, when he converted 95.2% of his field goal attempts, finishing second in the NFL among kickers who attempted at least 10 field goals.

McManus also brings postseason experience, having appeared in six playoff games while converting 11 of 14 field goal attempts and seven of eight extra-point attempts.

His most notable postseason performance came during Denver's victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. McManus converted all three of his field goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt, accounting for 10 points in the Broncos' 24-10 victory.

The Rams are hoping that experience can provide stability at a position that has suddenly become one of the team's biggest concerns.

While McManus addresses an immediate need on special teams, the corresponding roster moves highlight the much larger injury crisis facing Los Angeles.

Adams suffered a ruptured hamstring during Sunday's upset loss to Arizona, an injury Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday is expected to sideline the veteran receiver for six to 10 weeks. The injury represents a significant blow to the Rams' passing attack and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who will be without one of his most accomplished offensive weapons for an extended period.

Ford's injury is even more severe. The veteran defensive tackle suffered a ruptured triceps against the Cardinals and will miss the remainder of the season, leaving the Rams without a key presence along their defensive front.

The Rams are also dealing with the loss of defensive tackle Kobie Turner, who suffered a groin injury against Arizona and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The series of injuries has left McVay and the Rams scrambling to address multiple positions as they attempt to get their season back on track.

McManus, a native of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts following the 2013 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Temple, where he established school records for career points scored (338), punting average (45.4 yards), field goals made (60) and field goals attempted (83).

For a Rams team that has experienced two devastating losses at kicker in consecutive weeks, McManus offers a proven option with experience performing in high-pressure situations.

His arrival won't solve the team's growing injury problems on offense and defense, but the Rams are hoping it will finally bring some much-needed stability to their kicking game.