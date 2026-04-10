Ranking the 8 NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat for the 2026 Season

The Season Hasn’t Started, But the Heat Is Already Rising
Welcome to the NFL’s pressure cooker. Before a single snap of the 2026 season, several head coaches are already operating with little margin for error. From Jerry Jones pushing all-in chips in Dallas to mounting expectations in Philadelphia, the league’s what have you done lately reality is in full effect.
The bar isn’t just winning, it’s winning immediately. With teams like New England and Chicago accelerating their timelines and raising expectations across the league, patience for established coaches has all but disappeared. A slow September could quickly turn into a midseason shake-up.
We’re breaking down the eight head coaches entering 2026 on the hottest seats. Who needs a deep playoff run to stay secure, and who’s one bad stretch away from losing their job?