Ranking the 8 NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat for the 2026 Season

Think We Got It Wrong? Let’s Hear It.

Which Coach's Seat is the Hottest?

Ranking the NFL’s hottest seats is always going to spark debate, and that’s the point. Maybe you think Brian Schottenheimer deserves more runway. Maybe Zac Taylor is safe as long as Joe Burrow is leading the offense.

But results matter. Late-season collapses, bottom-tier units, and unmet expectations don’t just disappear when the calendar flips.

Your Turn: Who did we miss? Which head coach is truly on the thinnest ice heading into 2026? Drop your takes and let’s debate it.