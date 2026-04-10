Mike Band’s Mock Draft Powered by NFL IQ | Combine Results

Mike Band 2026 NFL Draft

The most accurate mock drafts aren't built on speculation—they are fueled by actionable signals. NFL analyst Mike Band delivers a premier 2026 projection by weighing the four pillars of draft-day reality: aggressive free agency shifts, specific scheme fits, historical front-office tendencies, and verified market clues.

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This mock is anchored by NFL IQ, the league's high-performance analytics hub that brings "front-office logic" to the fans. By synthesizing roster needs, draft capital, and Next Gen Stats Draft Scores, Band offers an immersive look at how the first round will truly unfold.

From the Raiders' locked-in pursuit of Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 to the Commanders' explosive addition of Jeremiyah Love, this is the definitive, data-backed blueprint for the 2026 NFL Draft.