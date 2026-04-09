Every NFL Team’s Biggest Draft Regret of the Last 10 Years: From QB Busts to DB Disasters

NFL Draft Regrets: Have Your Say

Who Will Be 2026's Biggest Gamble?

As we see in this list, the difference between a Super Bowl window and a rebuilding nightmare often comes down to a single name on a card. Whether it’s reaching for a QB or ignoring the sure-thing defender, these regrets define the NFL landscape today.

With the Raiders, Jets, and Cardinals all holding Top-3 picks in the 2026 Draft, the stakes have never been higher for bettors and fans alike.

Think you know who the next bust will be? Don't just watch, get in the game.

What is your team's biggest draft What If? Let us know in the comments!