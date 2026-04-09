Every NFL Team’s Biggest Draft Regret of the Last 10 Years: From QB Busts to DB Disasters

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off in Pittsburgh this month, and while every fanbase is currently high on hope, history tells a darker story. For every franchise-altering superstar, there is a first-round bust that set their team back years.
From the Bears passing on a generational legend to the Jets swinging and missing (again) on a franchise savior, the last decade has been a graveyard of can't-miss prospects.
As we prepare to see Fernando Mendoza and Jeremiyah Love walk across the stage at Point State Park, let’s take a painful look back at the picks every front office wishes they could have back.
Here is the single biggest draft regret for every NFL team since 2016.