ESPN Reveals Projections for Top EDGE Prospects Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

David Bailey looks like the type of edge rusher teams bet on early, with a profile that checks just about every box. He plays with real burst off the edge and has a natural feel for getting home, giving him the kind of upside that can translate quickly on Sundays.
SackSEER projection: 26.6 sacks through Year 5
Scouts Inc. ranking: 7
Similar historical prospects: Khalil Mack, DeMarcus Ware
"Bailey led the FBS with 14.5 sacks last season, and he's clearly the SackSEER favorite for 2026. He's the only prospect in this year's draft who combines excellent collegiate sack production with outstanding workouts, with a 4.50-second 40-yard dash, a 35-inch vertical, and a 10-foot-9 broad jump." - Schatz