ESPN Reveals Projections for Top EDGE Prospects Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Overrated EDGE Rusher: Zion Young, Missouri

Zion Young is a tougher projection compared to some of the other names in this group, with more questions than clear answers. There are flashes to work with, but he may need the right situation and patience to really find his footing early in his career.

SackSEER projection: 16.4 sacks through Year 5

Scouts Inc. ranking: 30

Similar historical prospects: Uchenna Nwosu, Andre Branch

"Young comes out as the most likely to disappoint of the potential first-round prospects. His collegiate sack production was middling, with only 6.5 sacks in his senior year and just five combined sacks in the three seasons before that. His 4.70-second 40 is also fairly average." - Schatz