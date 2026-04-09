ESPN Reveals Best Team Fits for Top QBs Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Round 5, No. 152: Carson Beck, Dallas Cowboys
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 233 | Scouts Inc. ranking: QB5
College: Miami
2025 stats: 72.4% completion rate, 3,813 yards, 30 TDs, 12 INTs (2 rushing TDs)
Carson Beck in Dallas would drop him into a competitive backup situation, where his ability to operate within structure could stand out. In an offense that values timing and decision-making, he’d have a chance to carve out a role if he limits mistakes.
"When kept clean, Beck throws with anticipation and decisiveness, letting him play well within the Cowboys' structured offense." -Solak