Mel Kiper Jr.’s Top 10 Running Backs | Latest Rankings, Combine Results

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Running Back

Legendary analyst Mel Kiper Jr. refreshed his 2026 NFL Draft Big Board (March 30), triggering a volatile reshuffle among the nation's elite ball carriers. While the top 10 names remain consistent, five prospects shifted positions in the hierarchy, including a complete overhaul of the top-five rankings.

Love Leads the Pack

Notre Dame standout Jeremiyah Love has officially cemented his status as the undisputed RB1. Love currently stands as the only running back to secure a spot on Kiper's elite Top 25 Big Board, signaling his separation from the rest of the field.

Combine Metrics and Bubble Watch

This update pairs Kiper's rankings with official 2026 NFL Scouting Combine data, offering a data-driven look at the speed and power metrics defining this class. Beyond the top tier, attention shifts to high-stakes "bubble" candidates like Le’Veon Moss and three other rushers fighting to reclaim their top-10 status before the scouting cycle concludes.

Here is the updated hierarchy of Kiper’s Top 11 running back options, along with the playmakers currently sitting just outside the elite cut.