Mel Kiper’s Updated Top 25 Rankings | NFL Draft Combine Results, Landing Spots

Mel Kiper Big Board (Mar. 30)

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. remains locked into the gridiron, releasing a major refresh of his 2026 NFL Draft Big Board on Monday, March 30.

The Top 10 Shuffle

While the top six prospects hold steady, the wide receiver hierarchy has been completely upended. Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson has officially claimed the WR1 title, vaulting ahead of Ohio State’s Carnell Tate. With USC’s Makai Lemon surging into the top 10, Kiper now features three consecutive receivers in his elite tier.

Risers, Fallers, and the Big Leap

The biggest mover in the Top 25 is Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who leaped five spots to No. 20, effectively swapping places with edge rusher Zion Young (now No. 25). The offensive line also saw significant volatility:

Kadyn Proctor jumped four spots to No. 14 .

Olaivavega Ioane slid four spots to No. 18 .

Spencer Fano narrowly missed the elite cut, sliding just one spot to No. 11.

New Faces on the Board

Two prospects have played their way into the Top 25, while two others were forced out. Auburn’s Keldric Faulk and Clemson’s Blake Miller have officially dropped off the board. In their place, Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Georgia linebacker CJ Allen have secured their status as blue-chip prospects.

The Road to Pittsburgh

To provide the most complete scouting profile, we have paired this Big Board with verified NFL Scouting Combine measurements and testing results. As the draft in Pittsburgh (April 23-25) nears, these athletic benchmarks are becoming just as critical as the tape itself.