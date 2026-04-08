The Best Fits for Top 16 Prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft

2026 NFL Draft Best Fits: You Tell Us!

Which Prospect Fixes Your Team's Biggest Weakness?

The 2026 board is loaded with talent, but the right landing spot is what separates a Pro Bowler from a bust. We’ve broken down the elite tiers; now we want to know which prospect you are screaming for your GM to draft.

The Edge Dilemma: Will the Jets prioritize the sack-production of David Bailey , or is Arvell Reese the versatile defensive chess piece they can't pass up?

Tennessee’s Identity: Does pairing Jeremiyah Love with Cam Ward create an immediate, explosive backfield, or should the Titans look to the edge with Rueben Bain Jr. ?

Desert Foundations: The Cardinals are in a prime position to snag a cornerstone. Would you rather see them anchor the line with Francis Mauigoa or hunt QBs with Arvell Reese ?

Secondary Stars: Between the ball-hawking Mansoor Delane and the elite IQ of Caleb Downs, which defensive back is the safest bet for 2026 Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Sound Off: Which of these 16 prospects is the missing piece for your franchise this April? Cast your vote in the comments and tell us who you think is the biggest lock of the class!