ESPN Reveals Projections for Top Running Back Prospects Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Mike Washington Jr. runs low and compact, which makes him tough to bring down cleanly. Once he gets going, there’s a noticeable burst that can flip field position in a hurry.
BackCAST score: 32.2%
Scouts Inc. ranking: 89
Type of back: Ground-and-pound
Similar historical prospects: Latavius Murray, Knile Davis
"Washington ran a 4.33-second 40 at 223 pounds, which put him close to the record for Speed Score, a metric based on combining 40 time with weight (because it's more impressive to run faster when you are larger). But Washington had less college production, in part because he played at three schools (Buffalo, New Mexico State, and Arkansas). Last season, he rushed for a career-high 1,070 yards. He also has significant ball security issues, with 10 fumbles on 587 career carries." - Schatz