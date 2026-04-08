5 Massive 2026 NFL Draft Night Trades That Will Rock Pittsburgh

5 Massive Draft Night Trades That Will Rock Pittsburgh

The 2026 NFL Draft is around the corner, and Pittsburgh has officially been turned into a three-day theater. While the North Shore is buzzing with talk of Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza going No. 1 overall to the Raiders, we know the real drama happens when the phones start ringing.

Howie Roseman says he doesn't live under a rock, and he’s clearly been busy. Between the A.J. Brown saga and Jerry Jones being, well, Jerry Jones, the first round is about to get messy. We’ve seen the mock drafts, we’ve heard the rumors, and now it’s time to look at the deals that will actually move the needle.

Here are five draft night trades that could turn the Steel City upside down.