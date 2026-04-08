Mel Kiper Jr.’s Mock Draft 3.0 | Latest Rankings, Combine Results

Mel Kiper Mock Draft

As the NFL offseason landscape evolves, Mel Kiper Jr. has unveiled his latest 2026 NFL mock draft, detailing how the initial wave of free agency has fundamentally reshaped team priorities across the league. A standout in this update is Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, whose explosive athleticism has solidified his status as a projected top-five selection.

To provide the most comprehensive draft preview, we’ve paired Kiper’s first-round projections with official 2026 NFL Scouting Combine measurements and performance data. This guide also includes Kiper's full Big Board and updated position rankings, all refreshed as of Monday, March 30.

Stay locked into SportsGrid for the most recent 2026 NFL Draft news, including evolving mock drafts, verified player rankings, and the latest buzz from around the league.