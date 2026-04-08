Predicting the First 5 Picks of the 2026 NFL Draft Class

2026 NFL Draft: Who Are Your Top 5 Picks?

Which Top-5 Ticket Cashes?

There is always a certain buzz in the air for NFL Draft night. While many think the top picks are set in stone, there are always a few surprises. We’ve laid out the odds and the tape, but now the ball is in your court.

The Mendoza Lock: At -20000, is there any universe where the Raiders pass on the Heisman savior?

The Sack Specialist: Do the Jets take David Bailey , or is Arvell Reese the more versatile matchup advantage?

The Big Blue Anchor: Can the Giants finally fix their line with Francis Mauigoa, or will they roll the dice elsewhere?

Sound off in the comments: Which of these picks is a future All-Pro and which one is a bust waiting to happen? Who are your top five picks?