Predicting the First 5 Picks of the 2026 NFL Draft Class

2026 Draft Audit: Betting on the Blue-Chips
The clock is live in Pittsburgh, and the 2026 draft board is a minefield of high-stakes can't-miss labels and analytical traps. While the Raiders at No. 1 have found their franchise quarterback under center, the real drama begins when the defense-heavy strategy of the top five starts to grind down the rest of the board.
We’re breaking down the five prospects most likely to hear their names first, utilizing usage rates and pressure metrics to separate the foundational anchors from the statistical ghosts.