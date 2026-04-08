Mel Kiper’s Latest Top 10 Defensive Tackle Rankings | NFL Draft Combine Results

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Defensive Tackle

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Defensive Tackle

As the 2026 NFL Draft board solidifies, legendary analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has identified the "game-wreckers" in the middle of the defensive front. This year’s interior defensive line class is defined by massive frames and surprising lateral quickness, offering NFL teams a versatile mix of pure run-stuffers and elite sub-package pass rushers.

Rising Stock and Hidden Gems

The latest rankings reflect a high-ceiling group, headlined by Clemson’s disruptive Peter Woods, who maintains his status as the premier interior prospect. Other significant movers include Ole Miss giant Zxavian Harris, who surged into the top 10 following a productive senior season, and Ohio State's Kayden McDonald, whose consistency has made him a staple of the group. Additionally, small-school standout Kaleb Proctor from SE Louisiana is drawing major intrigue due to his elite pass-rush upside from the interior. As the scouting process intensifies, these names are firmly established as the ones climbing NFL draft boards.