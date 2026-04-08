2026 NFL Draft Sleepers: 37 Small-School Stars and Mid-Round Gems

2026 NFL Draft Sleepers: Mining for Value

The Draft Board’s Hidden Gems

The 2026 NFL Draft board in Pittsburgh features a few spots that jump off the page for very different reasons, but they all offer a clear dream matchup worth targeting.

While the world is obsessing over Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers’ title run, we’re looking at the sleepers carrying an enormous workload without the national spotlight.

From NDSU's dual-threat dynamo Cole Payton to the basketball-to-football pivot of Tyren Montgomery, these 37 prospects are anything but a goose egg in terms of pro potential.

Let's dive into the targets that offer substantial value in the paint—because finding a Day 3 starter should be a formality, not a fever dream.