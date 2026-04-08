Mel Kiper’s Latest Top 10 Outside Linebacker Rankings | NFL Draft Combine Results

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Outside Linebacker

As the 2026 NFL Draft cycle intensifies, defensive evaluators are zeroing in on a premier crop of outside linebackers. This group is headlined by explosive traits and high-end production, signaling a massive year for the position.

On March 31, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. updated his Top 25 Big Board, showcasing the dominant defensive talent at the top of the class. Notably, outside linebackers Arvell Reese (Ohio State) and David Bailey (Texas Tech) have both secured spots in Kiper's elite top five. Reese currently ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect, while Bailey rounds out the top five at No. 5, making them the two highest-rated defensive players on the board.

Kiper’s latest rankings provide a definitive look at the updated linebacker hierarchy entering the spring. From top-five locks to rising contributors like Michigan's Jaishawn Barham, here is how the top of the defensive class stacks up for 2026.