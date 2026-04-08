The 20 Worst Signings in 2026 NFL Free Agency

New Team: Seattle Seahawks
Contract: 3 Years, $51 Million
We get it. Rashid Shaheed landed in the Emerald City and made an immediate impact with the Seattle Seahawks, helping them win a Super Bowl. Still, his most prominent contributions were made on special teams, and Shaheed demonstrated the ability to produce as a pass-catcher.
Shaheed's receiving metrics don't support that he's worth $51 million over three seasons. The undrafted wideout has fallen below 488 receiving yards in two of his four seasons, mustering just 188 in nine games with the Seahawks last season. Moreover, he struggled with a 57.7% catch rate, which is easily replicable by any other undrafted wideout.
The Seahawks invested heavily in Shaheed, assuming he would continue to deliver on special teams and become a more reliable pass-catcher. Surely, some of this money could have been used to solidify their secondary instead.