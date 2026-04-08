The 20 Worst Signings in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Kirk Cousins - QB

New Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Contract: 3 Years, $172 Million

When Kirk Cousins is recounting his NFL glory days to his grandkids from his gold throne, he'll be wiping away his tears with $1,000 bills. Somehow, Kirky Chains secured the bag yet again, inking a $172 million pact with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before this deal, Cousins signed a massive four-year $180 million deal with the Falcons ahead of the 2024 season. He proceeded to lead the league in interceptions that year, before being relegated to a backup role last season. He ended up playing in 10 games while completing just 61.7% of his passes for a 47.6 quarterback rating.

We have no idea what the Raiders saw in Cousins, or how that necessitated a $172 million deal. Any other veteran could have come in as a backup/mentor for Fernando Mendoza, and they all would have come at a fraction of the cost.