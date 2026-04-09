Mel Kiper Jr.’s Top 10 Tight Ends | Latest Rankings, Combine Results

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Tight End

As the NFL offseason landscape evolves, the scouting spotlight has shifted toward the 2026 class. Legendary analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently overhauled his positional rankings for ESPN, providing a roadmap for how the league currently values this year's top-tier talent.

Tight End Tsunami

The March 30 update brought total volatility to the tight end group, marking it as the most reshuffled unit on the board. In a massive turnover, five players dropped out entirely, replaced by five newcomers who have completely altered the positional hierarchy. This influx of fresh talent is headlined by the debut of a new No. 2 and No. 3-ranked prospect, signaling a high-demand market for modern, versatile pass-catchers.

Sadiq Anchors the Field

Despite the chaos behind him, Oregon standout Kenyon Sadiq remains firmly entrenched as the undisputed TE1. While the returning veterans saw significant movement within the top 10, Sadiq’s elite athleticism and production have made him the clear standard-bearer for the class.

Here is a definitive look at Kiper’s revamped Top 10 tight end prospects as we head into the peak of the 2026 draft cycle.