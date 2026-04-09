NFL Draft: Predicting the Landing Spots for the Top 7 Quarterbacks

Who Will Win the QB Lottery?

Which Franchise Secured Its Future?

Are the Raiders making the right call with Fernando Mendoza, or is the Cardinals’ value play on Carson Beck the sharper long-term move?

Can a small-school riser like Cole Payton continue the NDSU pipeline to NFL success, or does Ty Simpson offer the safest projection outside of the top tier?

Join the Debate: Who are your top quarterbacks in the 2026 class, and which landing spots make the most sense? Drop your mock draft and let’s break it down.