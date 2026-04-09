NFL Draft: Predicting the Landing Spots for the Top 7 Quarterbacks

The 2026 NFL Draft is shaping up as a high-stakes chess match, with quarterback decisions set to define the board. This class features a pair of top-end franchise options alongside a deep pool of developmental starters with intriguing upside.
While teams like the Raiders and Jets are positioned to strike early, others, including the Steelers, Saints, and Cardinals, are taking a more calculated approach, targeting value and long-term solutions beyond Day 1.
We predict where the top seven QBs will land.