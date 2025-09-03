Ranking the Top 45 NFL Tight Ends Ahead of 2025 NFL Season

25) Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins

Darren Waller was once a premier tight end in the league during his time with the Raiders before being traded to the New York Giants, where his career took a turn for the worse with injuries forcing him to retire. After a shocking move this offseason led to the tight end coming out of retirement and immediately being traded to the Miami Dolphins, all eyes turned on towards the pass catcher to see if he'll be able to return to the field this season and suit up for Mike McDaniel. If he is, his health will be key, as we all know the talent he has when healthy is top tier.