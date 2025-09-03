Ranking the Top 45 NFL Tight Ends Ahead of 2025 NFL Season
John Canady
Host · Writer
1. Brock Bowers
Bowers had an incredible rookie season for the Raiders and was able to do it all with average, or even below average, QB play. This season, he gets an upgrade with Geno Smith coming to town, and although he might be able to replicate his monster numbers from a year ago (few can), he should still lead everyone at the position in yards and receptions.
2) George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle has long been one of the best tight ends in the league since his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers. The Iowa product is the example of "do whatever it takes to win" considering he's more than fine with impacting the game as a run blocker or proving how versatile he can be as a receiving option. Coming off a season where he did both at an extremely high level, Kittle falls onto the elite end of the spectrum.
3) Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Sam LaPorta didn't receive as many offensive opportunities in year two with the Detroit Lions as he did in his rookie season, but largely due to the fact Dan Campbell's squad blew out nearly every opponent this past season. However, he's a quarterback-friendly tight end who can run any route, has great hands, and can be a reliable run blocker when needed. LaPorta comes in as a close third to Kittle.
4) Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce spent years atop the tight end mountain as the prime example of what every team hoped to find as a safety valve for their team. The Chiefs' star took a step back last season, and whether it was due to age or injuries is unknown. Regardless, it's hard to overlook that he wasn't himself. In saying that, it's worth noting the 35-year-old still finished the season with 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Kelce returning for another season proves he believes he still has fuel left in the tank, and a bounce-back season could be in store.
5) Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Trey McBride was drafted as a top tight end prospect out of college, and although it took him a few seasons to earn his role as the go-to tight end for the Arizona Cardinals, he finally put it all together this past season, reeling in 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns. The former Colorado State standout could be in store for more touchdowns next season, and with his ability to serve as a reliable pass catcher, he could be poised for a monster year ahead.
6) T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson missed half of last season while recovering from an ACL injury he suffered the year prior. However, after returning for 10 games down the stretch, the 28-year-old proved he's still a top tight end in the league, immediately picking up where he left off as a versatile pass catcher for Kevin O'Connor's squad. Heading into next season, he could be the safety valve for the team's young quarterback.
7) Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Mark Andrews made a name for himself as one of the top tight ends in the league, but after suffering a gruesome injury and rushing back in 2023, it took some time for his confidence to return last season. Despite the setback, the former third-round pick has a solid chance to return to his former self in 2025 after finishing the year off strong in 2024.
8) David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
David Njoku was drafted out of college with the potential to be a premier tight end in the NFL. It's taken time for the versatile pass-catcher to prove that, but largely because of the lackluster quarterback play in Cleveland. Regardless, his elite skill set puts him in the top 10 of this list.
9) Kyle Pitts, Denver Broncos
Kyle Pitts is another former top tight end prospect who has struggled to put it together since entering the league. The former Florida star has a similar route tree as a wide receiver, and his mixture of speed and size makes him an ideal target in the Atlanta Falcons' passing game. However, since his 1,000-yard rookie season, the 24-year-old has struggled to return to that level. Nonetheless, that could change in 2025 with the growing relationship between Pitts and new franchise quarterback Michael Penix Jr. moving forward.
10) Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
A rookie on this list is hard to vouch for, but considering the college production from Tyler Warren at Penn State this past season, there's a reason that the Indianapolis Colts' new tight end has raving reviews entering his rookie year. Warren is a sure-fire pass catcher with strong hands and the ability to run crisp routes. Aside from his versatility as a receiving option, his next-level run blocking and ability to do the dirty work with pride are what will allow him to stay on the field. That said, mix it all together, and Warren could be in store for a huge rookie season as the safety valve in Shane Steichen's offense.
11) Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Goedert is one of the most impactful tight ends in the entire league, but his stats from last year may not show it solely due to the amount of weapons in the Philadelphia Eagles' offense. Still, when needed, the pass catcher can be relied on and almost surely could keep his placement as a top 15 tight end, whether with the Eagles or another squad. Goedert is well-rounded, and if given the opportunity this season, there's no reason he can't finish as a top 10 TE.
12) Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pat Freiermuth has always shown flashes of the ability to be one of the best tight ends in the league, even with the inconsistent quarterback play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Penn State product's size and ability to play with a mean streak allow him to capitalize on every opportunity he's given. With Aaron Rodgers under center in 2025, Freiermuth could be poised for a breakout season as a top receiving option for the Steelers offense.
13) Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Coming out of college, Dalton Kincaid was viewed as the next best tight end prospect courtesy of the mixture of his route running ability and reliable hands. Through his first two seasons, he's struggled to become the premier threat in the Buffalo Bills' offense that many thought he could become with Josh Allen. However, heading into year three, there's still plenty of hope that he can take that leap and be an immediate go-to target for the reigning MVP.
14) Evan Engram, Denver Broncos
Evan Engram was a similar prospect to Kincaid after a successful college career at Ole Miss. The tight end's tenure in New York wasn't the most promising, but when he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency a few years ago, his game took off, allowing him to prove he had the ability to be a top tight end in the league. Following an injury-riddled season this past year, Engram found himself as a cap casualty, which ultimately led him to Denver, where he has a chance to bounce back with the Broncos.
15) Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Jake Ferguson's second-year leap with a healthy Dak Prescott in 2023 showed just how effective he can be as a safety valve for his quarterback. The Wisconsin product heads into next season with a chip on his shoulder, looking to prove that last year's numbers don't define his game. Ferguson is one of the most talented players on this list, and if he can stay healthy next season, there's no reason he can't finish as a top tight end.
16) Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Dalton Schultz proved to be a reliable pass catcher during his time in Dallas, and he carried the same reliability down the road to Houston, becoming a safety valve for C.J. Stroud. The tight end is still a top-notch pass-catcher, and he doesn't mind getting his hands dirty in the run game either, which is enough to place him just outside of the top 15.
17) Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
Hunter Henry was never viewed as the most athletic tight end in the league, but besides that, his sure hands make him one of the most quarterback-friendly players in any offense, let alone the New England Patriots, who have a young quarterback under center. Henry can be relied on as both a route runner and blocker, which bodes well for him under new head coach Mike Vrabel.
18) Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Another rookie cracking the top 20 is Colston Loveland. Many may be surprised by this considering the Bears have another talented tight end on the roster in Cole Kmet, but it’s very telling that first-year head coach Ben Johnson got his pick for the position with a high first-round pick this offseason. Considering Loveland's polished route running in college, there's no reason to think he won't make an immediate impact in year one with Chicago.
19) Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Tucker Kraft put together an impressive sophomore season this past year, totaling 50 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns for Green Bay. The South Dakota State product is only going to continue to become a viable option in Matt LaFleur's offense moving forward, especially if he can continue to be relied on like he was in 2024.
20) Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
Mike Gesicki was once viewed as one of the best tight ends in the league during his first few seasons at Miami, but since his stop in South Beach, the Penn State prospect has bounced around the league. Fortunately, he found a home in Cincinnati last season, becoming a go-to target for Joe Burrow in the Bengals' offense, which allowed for Gesicki to be vouched for by the star QB to return for another season as the top tight end.
21) Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens
Isaiah Likely has quietly produced three straight solid seasons for the Ravens since being drafted out of Coastal Carolina. If the pass catcher was on virtually any other team in the league, he'd be a starter, but considering he's part of a talented tight end room alongside Mark Andrews, the young tight end finds himself in a backup role. Despite that, he's continued to see his role grow, and as it does, so does his production. Coming off a career year, Likely seems poised for a breakout season.
22) Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders
At 34, Zach Ertz continues to play at a high level, and he proved this past season that there's plenty left in the tank. Serving as a safety valve for young quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ertz will assume that role once again in 2025 with the chance to help Washington make yet another deep run in the postseason.
23) Jonnu Smith, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jonnu Smith showed flashes of how versatile he could be during stints with the Tennessee Titans, but he never could fully put it together. The tight end tried his hand in New England, hoping for a larger role, but after his time came to an end with the Pats, Smith landed with the Falcons, posting his best year to date. That was until he landed in Miami this past year and broke out, totaling 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Now, he reunites with his former head coach Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh, where he looks to continue building on his strong year.
24) Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cade Otton finds himself on this list not because of his freakish athleticism or crisp route running, but instead for his reliability. Since being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington product has grown into a consistent target in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense. Heading into 2025, Otton lands in the top 25 on this list.
25) Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins
Darren Waller was once a premier tight end in the league during his time with the Raiders before being traded to the New York Giants, where his career took a turn for the worse with injuries forcing him to retire. After a shocking move this offseason led to the tight end coming out of retirement and immediately being traded to the Miami Dolphins, all eyes turned on towards the pass catcher to see if he'll be able to return to the field this season and suit up for Mike McDaniel. If he is, his health will be key, as we all know the talent he has when healthy is top tier.
26) Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears
Cole Kmet finds himself just outside of the top 25 behind his teammate and new competition in Colston Loveland. Fortunately for Kmet, Ben Johnson's offensive system often displays two tight end sets that will allow him to continue to see touches. The Notre Dame product has the talent to be a premier pass catcher, but has struggled to show that consistently during his time with the Bears. Perhaps a fresh change of leadership can help him make that jump.
28) Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
Chig Okonkwo has everything a team would want in a starting tight end. Between his speed, size, and physical play, the Maryland product should be a quarterback's best friend. Through three seasons, he's struggled to put it all together. Considering the poor QB play at his disposal, it doesn't come as a surprise to see his struggles continue. However, that could change this season with a new signal caller under center.
29) Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars opted to move on from starting tight end Evan Engram this offseason, partly due to financial reasons, but also because of the breakout of Brenton Strange. The former second-round pick took advantage of each opportunity he was given in 2024, and the new regime in Jacksonville seems to feel confident that with an increased role, he could turn heads.
30) Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks
Elijah Arroyo is another rookie tight end to find himself on this list, landing at No. 30. The Miami product has the size and route tree to be an instant impact player in Seattle, and with the team desperately hoping to find reliability at the position, Arroyo has a prime opportunity in front of him.
31) Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs
Noah Gray has learned from one of the top tight ends ever to play the game in Travis Kelce, and over the last few seasons, he's shown exactly why the Chiefs have kept him around. As the likely successor to Kelce, the Duke product has shown tremendous upside over the years, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him take another step in 2025.
33) Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Michael Mayer was viewed as one of the most intriguing prospects entering the NFL, but so far, he's struggled to find his footing with the Raiders. Now, with Brock Bowers in the picture, it'll be hard for him to show his value in Las Vegas. Despite that, there's no denying he's a talented tight end, and on a different team, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him break out.
34) Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
Juwan Johnson has continued to shine in an increased role with the New Orleans Saints, and with offensive-minded head coach Kellen Moore incoming, the Oregon product could be poised for a monster year. Between his size and athleticism, Johnson could be a name to monitor as a breakout candidate entering 2025.
35) Tyler Conklin, Los Angeles Chargers
Tyler Conklin spent the last three seasons in New York after breaking out in his final year at Minnesota. Now, landing with the Los Angeles Chargers, Conklin has the chance to become a reliable pass-catcher and prove that, in the right system, he can be a more than solid tight end.
36) Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
Dawson Knox has fallen out of favor in the Bills' tight end room to young playmaker Dalton Kincaid, but despite that, the Ole Miss product has still shown plenty of flashes to land him on this list. Knox is a reliable route runner, and he doesn't mind getting his hands dirty on offense. The former third-round pick will continue to serve as a safety valve for Josh Allen in Buffalo's offense heading into 2025.
37) Austin Hooper, New England Patriots
Austin Hooper may not be a big name, but at nearly every stop he's made through his NFL career, he's made an impact on and off the field. The Stanford alum won't wow you with athleticism or freakish speed, but he does everything you need a tight end to do at a solid level, which alone is enough to land him at No. 37.
38) Will Dissly, Los Angeles Chargers
Will Dissly is another name that finds a way to make an impact regardless of the situation he's in. The 29-year-old has played himself on the field during his time in Seattle and Los Angeles, and in large part, it's due to his ability to do the dirty work as a run blocker and a capable pass catcher.
39) Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts
In theory, Mo Alie-Cox has the talent to be a premier tight end in the NFL. At six-foot-five, the former college basketball standout has the size and speed to be a difference maker in the passing game. Not to mention what he offers as a run blocker as well. Alie-Cox is more than serviceable, and while he may not be on the same level as other tight ends on this list, he's definitely a top 40 tight end option heading into 2025.
40) Foster Moreau, New Orleans Saints
Foster Moreau has developed in each season that he's been in the league, and following an impressive 2024 campaign with the Saints, the LSU product lands on this list. With Kellen Moore now running the ship in NOLA, the versatile tight end could be in for some double TE sets with teammate Juwan Johnson.
41) Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Higbee has served as a reliable tight end for Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams over the last few seasons. The 32-year-old doesn't do anything flashy, but his ability to be consistently serviceable is what has allowed him to become a staple in LA's offense and what will keep him around for the foreseeable future. Higbee lands at No. 41.
42) Noah Fant, Cincinnati Bengals
Noah Fant entered the NFL with high upside that many thought could allow him to develop into one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the league. However, through stops in Denver and Seattle, the Iowa product has yet to put it all together. However, fit could be the main thing that allows him to take the next step and head into 2025 as part of the Bengals; it wouldn't be a shock to see a breakout season for Fant.
43) Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns
Harold Fannin Jr. was one of the most dynamic pass-catching tight ends in all of college football last season. However, the Bowling Green standout fell in the NFL Draft, mainly due to his inability to impact the game as a willing blocker. Despite that, the talent is there, and if he's willing to do the dirty work on offense, he could develop into a premier threat in the near future.
