San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Brock Purdy Returns Amid Injuries for Showdown

2025 NFL Week 11 Preview: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

The NFC West gives us one of the strangest and most injury-defined matchups of the week: the battered San Francisco 49ers heading to Arizona to face a Cardinals team starting Jacoby Brissett instead of Kyler Murray… and doing so without their top receiver.

The total is 48.5, and that number says everything about how the books view these defenses: vulnerable, inconsistent, and very capable of giving up chunk plays.

Let’s break it down.

San Francisco: Brock Purdy Returns to Stabilize the Chaos

The 49ers have dealt with injuries everywhere—Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall dings, offensive line shuffling, and secondary issues. But getting Purdy back under center should immediately stabilize the offense.

Why the 49ers Should Move the Ball

George Kittle is fully involved again

Ricky Pearsall returning gives them needed explosiveness

Jauan Jennings continues to be a reliable chain mover

Kyle Shanahan historically shreds Arizona’s defensive structure

Even with injuries, this offense has too much speed, too much creativity, and too much mismatch potential.

Expect San Francisco to:

Push tempo

Attack the seams

Use layered route concepts to isolate linebackers

Get Christian McCaffrey 20 touches in space

Arizona’s defense struggles with discipline, and Shanahan is merciless when he finds those weaknesses.

Arizona: Imperfect, Banged Up… But Capable of Scoring

The Cardinals are without:

Kyler Murray

Marvin Harrison Jr.

And yet, with Jacoby Brissett, they’re not dead offensively. In fact, they’ve been oddly competent.

Why Arizona Can Score

Brissett brings:

Stability

On-time throws

Smart pre-snap reads

A willingness to throw inside the numbers

And more importantly:



This 49ers defense is not the 49ers defense of the past three years.

They’re beat up:

No consistent pass rush outside Bosa

Secondary miscommunications

Linebackers being asked to cover too much ground

Arizona has enough:

Trey McBride

Greg Dortch

Bam Knight / Emari Demercado types

Gadget packages

…to string together drives.

It’s not fireworks—but it’s points.

Expect Offense on Both Sides

Between:

Defensive injuries

Defensive regression

Multiple offensive mismatches

Tempo potential

Shanahan’s creativity

…this is quietly a game with shootout potential.

Arizona’s defense is bottom-tier by EPA and explosive plays allowed. San Francisco’s defense is middle-of-the-pack and trending downward with injuries.

This is why:

48.5 feels low.

This game profiles more like:

27–24

30–23

31–27



…than the grind-it-out divisional slugfests of past years.

Betting Angle

This matchup is filled with actionable angles.

Side

Lean: 49ers – the points

Even injured, San Francisco has the better QB, better scheme, better weapons, and a coaching advantage that typically shows up against division rivals.

Shanahan vs. Arizona has been one-sided for years.

Total (48.5)

Strong Lean: Over

This might be the best total on the entire Week 11 board.

Reasons:

Both defenses are compromised

Both offenses have matchup advantages

Arizona plays faster at home

Purdy’s return elevates San Francisco’s efficiency

Books posted a mid-range number because of injuries. But the injuries actually help the Over, not the Under.

Prop Angles

Brock Purdy Over Passing Yards → Arizona can’t generate pressure consistently

Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD → Always live, especially vs. Arizona

George Kittle Longest Reception Over → Exploit the middle of the field

Jacoby Brissett Over Completions → Volume-driven, playing from behind

Trey McBride Receptions Over → Arizona’s offensive focal point

This is a great spot for player props across the board.

Final Thoughts

This matchup looks messy on paper because of the injuries, but it’s actually one of the most fantasy-friendly and betting-friendly games of the week. Shanahan has the advantage, Purdy’s return boosts the Niners’ rhythm, and Arizona is capable enough to keep pace.

You can read all about what’s going on in the National Football League at SportsGrid.com.