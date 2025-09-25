Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Top 5 NFL Player Props For Week 4 TNF

‌



Tonight’s NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals features two teams with serious playoff aspirations, and plenty of playmakers on both sides. Can Sam Darnold make it three in a row? Both teams would move to 3-1 with a victory. Here are five player props to look for in tonight’s game.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Top NFL Player Props

Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 84.5 Receiving Yards

After the departure of DK Metcalf, the reins of the number one receiver in this offense were handed to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and so far, he has not disappointed. With 323 yards over the first three games and a vulnerable secondary, expect JSN to receive plenty of opportunities through the air.

Kyler Murray OVER 243.5 Passing + Rushing Yards

Kyler Murray has only collected 107 yards rushing over the first three weeks of the season. The Cardinals’ offense is at its best when Murray is utilizing his legs as a weapon to keep the defense off balance. Murray should not have many issues getting the ball out to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride. If Arizona wants to earn the victory, Murray is going to have to make a difference on the ground, especially with the absence of James Conner.

Trey Benson OVER 54.5 Rushing Yards

As mentioned previously, James Conner suffered a significant injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the season. This now opens the door to Trey Benson taking over as the lead RB in Arizona. Benson has shown plenty of potential over his first few seasons. With a full workload and an average of 5.6 yards per carry, there’s no reason Benson should not go over this number.

Kenneth Walker III UNDER 52.5 Rushing Yards

The Seahawks have adopted a running back by committee approach over the first few weeks of the season. This does not favor Kenneth Walker III, as Zach Charbonnet continues to see an increase in carries. With the split backfield, this number on Walker seems too high.

Trey McBride OVER 6.5 Receptions

Trey McBride has quickly established himself as one of the top tight ends in football over the past two seasons. He has become the ultimate safety net for Kyler Murray, especially in third and medium-distance situations. McBride has gone over this number in all three games thus far, and tonight should be no different.

