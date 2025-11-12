5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 11)

Although they may count the same, not all wins in the NFL are created equal. With week-by-week updates, which five teams are currently the most overrated?

5) Baltimore Ravens

Admittedly, the Baltimore Ravens (4-5) are improving each week, but it is tough for me to support this squad long term. Baltimore has won every game since two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson returned to the fold. Still, the Ravens’ defense has been a significant cause for concern. On that side of the ball, they rank 25th in scoring (26.1 PPG) and 26th in total yardage allowed (372.7 YPG). Baltimore has been especially weak in the secondary, as opponents have torched the Flock for 249.6 YPG.

4) Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) are still winning ball games, but seemingly every week is a struggle for this squad. Philadelphia holds a confident lead within the less-than-competitive NFC East. However, the Eagles are not moving the football like we are used to seeing them do. After nine contests in 2025, Philly has produced 303.2 total YPG, which lands 23rd overall. On defense, the Birds have given up 21.3 PPG, but they have been slow to create pressure. Their 19 sacks before Week 11 are a bottom-ten figure right now.

3) Buffalo Bills

Is there a team that has been more Jekyll-and-Hyde than the Buffalo Bills (6-3)? Their best effort is as good or better than any team in the NFL. Regardless, the Bills have dropped three of their past five outings. To make matters worse, two of those losses are to squads that are a combined 6-13 SU. Buffalo’s main weakness seems to be its ability to stop opponents’ running games. As of now, the Bills have allowed 147.6 YPG rushing, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

2) Green Bay Packers

After a home primetime loss, the Green Bay Packers (5-3-1) have some areas to address. For starters, their offense boasts too much talent to be scoring only 23.7 PPG, landing 15th in the league. Across the way, Green Bay’s defense is an elite unit, but it is not forcing turnovers this year. The Pack has created just six takeaways in 2025: 29th overall. FanDuel Sportsbook lists this team at 15-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LX, the eighth-shortest price on the board. However, NFL.com places this team 12th on its Week 11 power rankings.

1) Kansas City Chiefs

If the season concluded today, the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) would be left out of the playoffs. Be that as it may, KC is still the Super Bowl LX favorite, displaying +550 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The markets have a ton of faith in two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, and rightfully so. However, the Chiefs are operating in a hyper-competitive AFC West with four divisional games remaining. Kansas City has dealt with significant injuries and suspensions on offense; let’s see how this unit looks after its Week-10 bye.

