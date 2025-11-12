NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 11

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. We’re in the thick of fall, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 11!

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Spread: GB -7 (-118) | Total: 43.5 (-120-102)

GB -7 (-118) | 43.5 (-120-102) Moneyline: GB -355 | NYG +285

The Green Bay Packers (5-3-1) will head to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants (2-8) this Sunday. Green Bay will be looking to make a statement after a lackluster performance in primetime.

When surveying these two rosters, the Packers certainly boast the more talented group. From there, the Football Giants will be playing their first contest since relieving Brian Daboll of his head coaching duties. That means Big Blue will be led by offensive coordinator (and interim HC) Mike Kafka.

Green Bay’s defense will be the best unit at MetLife Stadium this weekend. They have allowed just 287.2 PPG: fifth in the NFL. Opponents have produced only 19.6 PPG versus the Pack. Conversely, New York has surrendered 27.3 PPG in 2025.

ESPN Analytics gives Green Bay a 59.6% chance at victory in Week 11. I am confident this group can take it further and cover seven points against a shuffling Giants team. Keep in mind: New York quarterback Jaxson Dart remains in concussion protocol. Incidentally, 10-year veteran Jameis Winston will be making his debut for the NYG.

The G-Men have churned out only 17.3 PPG without Dart in the lineup this season. For me, laying the seven points on the Packers seems like the correct side of this line.

Best Bet: Packers -7 (-118)

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Spread: PHI -2.5 (-114) | Total: 46.5 (-114/-106)

PHI -2.5 (-114) | 46.5 (-114/-106) Moneyline: DET +124 | PHI -144

Sunday Night Football in Week 11 will feature a potential NFC title game preview as the Detroit Lions (6-3) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (7-2). The amount of all-pro talent in this clash is absurd.

The Lions are making their first trip to Philadelphia since 2019, which was before Jared Goff donned the Honolulu blue. Entering this year’s matchup, Detroit is operating with a top-five offense. They have scored 31.4 PPG after nine contests, which is the second-best clip in the league right now.

Ahead of Week 11, the Eagles rank outside of the NFL’s top-ten teams in most metrics. Despite a loaded offense, Philly has produced 24.2 PPG, which lands 12th overall. The defense also employs multiple studs, but they have allowed 327.9 total YPG (18th).

Detroit will be the best offense that Philadelphia has faced in the past six weeks. The Lions are incredibly dynamic with their personnel and scheme, which should present a formidable challenge versus the Eagles. Conversely, Philly’s offense has not been consistent enough for me to support it in this spot.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Lions priced as a +124 underdog for Sunday night. That listing corresponds to an implied probability of 44.6%. However, SportsGrid Analytics gives Detroit a 51% chance to win. Simply, I will be banking on an upset in this spot!

Best Bet: Lions ML (+124)

Week 11 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

