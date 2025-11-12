Week 10 Fallout: 5 NFL Teams That Need to Hit the Panic Button

As we wrap up Week 10 in the NFL, the playoff picture is starting to take shape. What is also taking shape is the uncertain future of teams in turmoil. Another head coach was fired midseason, and other teams are likely ready to do the same with their coaches. This article provides five teams that need to hit the panic button as we enter Week 11.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

New York made the long-overdue decision yesterday to part ways with Head Coach Brian Daboll after almost four seasons. The Giants suffered their fourth loss in a row after collapsing from a double-digit lead, extending their road losing streak to 11 in the process. It appears John Mara has not learned his lesson from the previous three regime changes, as he is electing to let GM Joe Schoen keep his job and lead the next head coaching search. Does Schoen really deserve to keep his job as the team continues to regress after the 2022 run, which was mainly on the back of Dave Gettleman’s roster? He has let all-pro players walk out the door for nothing, and he has whiffed on numerous high picks in the four years he has run the team. They were right in firing Daboll, but Schoen surviving this is organizational malpractice.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, the odds that the team will be looking for a new head coach after this season are only increasing by the week. They have now lost four in a row after Sunday’s 31-25 loss in overtime to the Colts. The worst part is that they do not own a first-round pick in next year’s draft after they moved up this past year with the Rams to select EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. Michael Penix continues to struggle, completing just 42.8% of his passes for 177 yards, and a QBR of 29.7 in the contest.

Although Cincinnati enjoyed its bye week, there is still plenty to worry about regarding the future of this team. They were not able to get their desired day-two pick for Trey Hendrickson in a lost season. The rumblings surrounding the future of Head Coach Zac Taylor have picked up steam in recent days. The team has regressed since their run to the Super Bowl in 2021, and now they have a restricted cap situation and a terrible defense, thanks to the three massive contracts handed out on the offensive side.

The decision to select Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in this past year’s draft continues to look worse by the day. The Raiders sit at 2-7 with a rookie running back, a quarterback on a bad contract, and a roster devoid of talent outside a few players. I still believe Pete Carroll can turn around the culture over the next few years, but this team has a lot to figure out financially if Geno Smith cannot improve his play.

It may only be nine games, but Cam Ward has looked awful in his rookie season. He has the lowest QBR in the league and will be learning a brand-new system next offseason. This next coaching hire is potentially one of the most important in the franchise’s history. These next eight games are huge for the former No. 1 overall pick. If he continues to look lifeless, we cannot rule out the possibility that the new coaching staff will want their own handpicked quarterback.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.