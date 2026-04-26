Game 4 Preview- Colorado Avalanche vs Los Angeles Kings

LOS ANGELES — Anze Kopitar, the Los Angeles Kings franchise leader in assists (864) and points (1,316), could potentially suit up for the final time in his illustrious 20-year career Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Colorado Avalanche, who took home the Presidents’ Trophy after posting 121 points in the regular season, are on the verge of sweeping Los Angeles, advancing to the second round and sending Kopitar into retirement.

Colorado has obtained a stranglehold in the series behind the stellar play of goaltender Scott Wedgewood. In his first playoff series starting in the crease, Wedgewood has saved 72 of 76 shots and limited a Los Angeles offense that finished the regular season as one of the hottest units in the NHL.

In the opposing net, Anton Forsberg has been terrific for Los Angeles – limiting the most explosive offense in the NHL to just seven goals in three games (the eighth goal of the series came on an empty net). The 33-year-old from Sweden in his first season with LA has taken over the starting duties after veteran Darcy Kuemper struggled mightily in the regular season — finishing with a 19-14-15 record and .981 SV% (tied for 41st in the NHL).

However, the Kings have been unable to find an offensive rhythm while playing at even strength, scoring just one goal in the first three games during 5-on-5 play. It certainly hasn’t been due to a lack of energy, as the physicality in this series has proven to be a key factor. Los Angeles simply lacks the speed and play-making ability to score in bunches against the league’s premier goaltenders.

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon, who captured his first Rocket Richard Trophy after leading the league with 53 goals this season, has been held scoreless in the first three games. If Colorado can see production from MacKinnon similar to the regular season, they will be the top contender to win the Western Conference.

While the Kings trail the series three games to none against the league’s best squad, Kopitar and Los Angeles are not strangers to this situation. In 2014, the Kings overcame a 3-0 deficit in the first round of the playoffs against the San Jose Sharks — storming back to win four straight and eventually go on to win the Stanley Cup over the New York Rangers.

That also happens to be the last time Los Angeles won a playoff series.

If the Kings want to send this series back to Colorado and have a shot to replicate their 2014 magic, they will need to execute better in the offensive zone and create more traffic in front of the net.

“I mean, right now we got nothing to lose," Kopitar said after practice Saturday. The captain is right. Los Angeles will need a complete effort in order to send this best-of-seven series back to the Mile High City for Game 5.