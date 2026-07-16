Games of intrigue from the Golden Knights’ schedule in Year Ten

While it was known that the Vegas Golden Knights would officially mark a decade of hockey in the desert against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sept. 29, fans now have more to look forward to.

On Thursday, the NHL officially released the league schedule for the 2026-27 season, with the Golden Knights and the 31 other NHL teams knowing when they will be facing one another.

It is a year of genuine intrigue for the Golden Knights, befitting of their landmark tenth season. For the first time in franchise history, they are turning to a rookie head coach in Ryan Craig to lead a team that was a mere two wins away from hoisting their second Stanley Cup. With expectations still remaining in the astronomical category, the Golden Knights will have plenty to work towards heading into Season Ten.

With that in mind, here are some of the dates Golden Knights fans should be circling on their calendars.

Sept. 29 vs Chicago: Even without Connor Bedard, Chicago still makes for a fun draw against Vegas on opening night of the 2026-27 season. Facing off against a rebuilding team should pose a fair first test for Craig as a head coach in the NHL, as well as give the lineup a chance to develop some chemistry in the early going.

Oct. 4 at Vancouver: The first road game of the season for the Golden Knights. Similar to the opener against Chicago, this should help the team build on what their strategy will be for this upcoming season, as well as whether it can work in a road environment.

Oct. 8 vs Toronto: Vegas will be one of the first teams to get an up-close viewing of first overall pick Gavin McKenna when he and the Maple Leafs arrive. It will also be the return of Colton Sissons to Vegas, so add a bit of sentimentality to an otherwise-heated matchup.

Nov. 2 at Boston: Not only is this game the start of Vegas’ second back-to-back of the season, but it marks the first of five four-game road trips. The Golden Knights only have two consecutive games on the road at a time prior to this point, so this will be their first test of prolonged time on the road.

Nov. 17-19 vs Dallas: Bit of an oddity for the Golden Knights, with two games against the Dallas Stars closing out the first of two five-game homestands. The two teams have developed something of a rivalry over the last couple of seasons, and their series will culminate in February (more on that later).

Nov. 27 at San Jose: After some stumbles from the Sharks dimmed the fire on this rivalry, San Jose looks poised to make this competitive again. Macklin Celebrini is reaching the peak of his powers, while second overall pick Ivar Stenberg looks to make his mark to turn the tide on what has recently become a one-sided affair for Vegas.

Dec. 21 vs Carolina: Who wants revenge for an early Christmas present? The Stanley Cup Final rematch is not the final game the Golden Knights play before the Christmas break (that would be the next night on the road against the Anaheim Ducks), but a victory would certainly ease the sting of the Hurricanes celebrating with the Cup on their home ice in June.

Dec. 31 vs St. Louis: A New Year’s Eve matinee at high noon puts a bow on Golden Knights hockey for 2026. Make your plans accordingly.

Jan. 12-17: At least on paper, this stretch stands out as the most difficult of the season. Starting with the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning, it ends with a back-to-back against the recently reunited Tkachuk brothers and the Florida Panthers and another Final rematch against Carolina in Raleigh. If the Golden Knights come out of this one with a solid record, that will go a long way, confidence-wise.

Feb. 15 vs Detroit: While the Golden Knights play the Red Wings on Nov. 5 in Hockeytown, this game will carry some emotional weight due to the return of Keegan Kolesar in Vegas. Expect it to be a day of reminiscence on both sides.

Feb. 20 at Dallas: For the third time in their history, the Golden Knights get one of the marquee games when they face the Stars in the 2027 Stadium Series. They are currently 0-2 in these types of games so far, so they will be aiming to make it third time’s the charm at AT&T Stadium.

March 7 at New York Rangers: This makes the first game after the trade deadline the day before for the Golden Knights, so it would be fair to expect a new-look team compared to the beginning of the season at this point. One of the newest Rangers has some knowledge on that front…

March 13 vs New York Rangers: If fans were already struggling with Kolesar’s return, expect it to be amplified when Pavel Dorofeyev returns to Vegas on this date. The new $11 million man on Broadway is widely expected to provide the Rangers with some goal-scoring prowess, so fans will get to experience firsthand how true that holds.

April 8 at/April 10 vs Los Angeles: The first time that the Golden Knights play an 83rd and 84th game in franchise history. With both teams having their own ambitions for this season, this could wind up being Vegas’ opportunity to knock a foe out of playoff contention, or LA’s way to keep the Golden Knights from their second straight Pacific Division title.