Golden Knights acquire defensive-minded forward from Predators

The recent slump from the Vegas Golden Knights has not deterred general manager Kelly McCrimmon from making moves.

On Tuesday, mere hours after falling to the Buffalo Sabres, a trade was announced by TSN’s Darren Dreger that the Golden Knights have acquired forward Cole Smith from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2028 3rd round pick.

Smith was pulled early from a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, a clear indication that a trade was imminent. While the Tampa Bay Lightning were reportedly interested, the Golden Knights emerged as the winners for Smith’s services.

A native of Brainerd, MN, the 30-year-old Smith is known for his defensive prowess and physicality. His 119 hits and 31 penalty minutes should be a boon for the Golden Knights’ bottom six group, adding some much needed toughness to a group that has clearly needed a spark in that department.

Smith has not been an offensive dynamo, only scoring six goals and 10 points this season, but the Golden Knights have the infrastructure in place to ensure it is not needed.

Smith arrives to the Golden Knights on the final year of a two-year deal worth $1 million AAV, making him an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

With the Golden Knights in a late-season tailspin, they hope Smith is part of the solution that can get them back on the right track. McCrimmon now has a little under 72 hours to see if he has another move up his sleeve.