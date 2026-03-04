Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NHL · 2 hours ago

Golden Knights acquire defensive-minded forward from Predators

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

The recent slump from the Vegas Golden Knights has not deterred general manager Kelly McCrimmon from making moves.

On Tuesday, mere hours after falling to the Buffalo Sabres, a trade was announced by TSN’s Darren Dreger that the Golden Knights have acquired forward Cole Smith from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2028 3rd round pick.

Smith was pulled early from a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, a clear indication that a trade was imminent. While the Tampa Bay Lightning were reportedly interested, the Golden Knights emerged as the winners for Smith’s services.

A native of Brainerd, MN, the 30-year-old Smith is known for his defensive prowess and physicality. His 119 hits and 31 penalty minutes should be a boon for the Golden Knights’ bottom six group, adding some much needed toughness to a group that has clearly needed a spark in that department.

Smith has not been an offensive dynamo, only scoring six goals and 10 points this season, but the Golden Knights have the infrastructure in place to ensure it is not needed.

Smith arrives to the Golden Knights on the final year of a two-year deal worth $1 million AAV, making him an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

With the Golden Knights in a late-season tailspin, they hope Smith is part of the solution that can get them back on the right track. McCrimmon now has a little under 72 hours to see if he has another move up his sleeve.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5.9M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$38.6M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$7.1M

EDITOR'S PICKS

SportsMillions: Pick'em, Blitz'em and Social Casino
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 4 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
OKC

OKC

-3.5

-163

O 221.5

NYK

NYK

+3.5

+150

U 221.5

Mar 4 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CHA

CHA

+7.5

+213

O 213.5

BOS

BOS

-7.5

-233

U 213.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 2 weeks ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 2 weeks ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 2 weeks ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

2026 NBA MVP Race: SGA, Cunningham as Leading Contenders
NBA · 1 day ago
2026 NBA MVP Race: SGA, Cunningham as Leading Contenders
Will Jayson Tatum Play This Season? Market Odds & Insights
NBA · 1 day ago
Will Jayson Tatum Play This Season? Market Odds & Insights
2026 NBA Tank Race: Sacramento Kings Lead the Pack
NBA · 1 day ago
2026 NBA Tank Race: Sacramento Kings Lead the Pack
OKC, Detroit, San Antonio Lead Odds for NBA's Best Record
NBA · 1 day ago
OKC, Detroit, San Antonio Lead Odds for NBA's Best Record
NBA Teams Betting Odds: Which Will Make the Playoffs?
NBA · 5 days ago
NBA Teams Betting Odds: Which Will Make the Playoffs?