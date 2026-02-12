NHL Power Rankings: The Top 15 Hockey Players Right Now Olympics Edition

9. Cale Makar
- Team: Colorado Avalanche
- Position: Defenseman
- Age: 27
Cale Makar has settled into a rhythm of dominant efficiency, balancing his world-class transition game with suffocating defense. Makar's +28 rating is third-best on this list, proving that even when his scoring pace dips slightly below his own astronomical standards, he controls the game better than any other defenseman alive.
2025-26 Stats: 55 GP | 15 G | 42 A | 57 P | +28
2026 Winter Olympics: Next Game - Team Canada vs. Czechia | Thursday | Feb 12
Player Futures: +1700 To Be Team Canada's Leading Goalscorer