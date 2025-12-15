Grading Winners & Losers From the Tristan Jarry and Quinn Hughes Trades

Loser: Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup Future Bettors

The futures market isn't the most efficient way to make money in sports betting, but it's still one of the most liquid markets. Anyone who bought the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup might want to check the refund policies at their specific sportsbook.

Everyone knows that Edmonton's strength is its offensive core. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have elevated this team into a perennial contender. They've dealt with a plethora of moving pieces on the backend and question marks in the blue paint. However, adding Tristan Jarry does nothing to improve their championship aspirations. In fact, his acquisition detracts from their ability to compete.

Jarry has never won a playoff series. In eight playoff games, he has a 2-6 record with a 3.00 goals against average and 89.1% save percentage. Worse, the only series he played start to finish, Jarry posted a 3.18 goals against average with an 88.8% save percentage.

If the Oilers wanted to get real about winning the Stanley Cup, they should have been sniffing around different teams. Deploying Jarry and Stuart Skinner as a tandem would have been a more effective alternative, but clearly, Stan Bowman doesn't possess that kind of foresight or shrewdness as a General Manager.

Edmonton appears destined for another lamentable playoff exit. Unfortunately, Oilers' futures bettors will be the only ones left wondering what could have been.

Grade: D-

