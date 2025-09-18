30 Best NHL Free Agency Signings of the 2025 Offseason
Jake Burkey
Host · Writer
30. Jeff Petry, Defense, Florida Panthers
Contract: 1-year, $775K
Jeff Petry's veteran presence on a minimum-salary deal is a low-risk, high-reward move for the two-time champion Florida Panthers. His pedigree strengthens their third-pair defense, replacing Nate Schmidt seamlessly. The contract’s affordability preserves Florida’s cap space for its pursuit of a dynasty.
1. Nikolaj Ehlers, Forward, Carolina Hurricanes
Contract: 6 years, $8.5M AAV
Nikolaj Ehlers, a dynamic and speedy winger, addresses Carolina’s long-standing need for a top-six scoring forward. His consistent 60-65 point production and elite five-on-five play make him a perfect fit for the Hurricanes’ demanding, fast-paced, two-way style. This signing boosts their Stanley Cup contention without breaking the bank.
2. Mitch Marner, Forward, Vegas Golden Knights
Contract: 8 years, $12M AAV (sign-and-trade)
Mitch Marner, a top-tier two-way forward, adds 95-100 point potential to Vegas’s already potent lineup. The trade acquisition, despite the high AAV, fills their need for a star winger without sacrificing key assets beyond Nicolas Roy. His defensive reliability and playmaking elevate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup aspirations.
3. K’Andre Miller, Defense, Carolina Hurricanes
Contract: 8 years, $7.5M AAV (sign-and-trade)
K’Andre Miller brings a powerful mix of size, speed, and two-way upside to Carolina’s aggressive system—his skate-and-skate-back ability is a perfect fit for how the Canes play, shoring up both the defensive gap control and adding transitional firepower.
4. Corey Perry, Forward, LA Kings
Contract: 1 year, $2M AAV
Corey Perry brings a rugged veteran presence and clutch-fire playoff performance to the Kings—his physical style and knack for scoring in big moments strengthen LA’s depth and boost its postseason resilience. His leadership and playoff savvy can spark momentum on and off the ice.
5. Matt Duchene, Forward, Dallas Stars
Contract: 4 years, $4.5M AAV
Matt Duchene expressed a desire for stability after playing on one-year deals, aiming to stay with a contending team like Dallas to pursue a Stanley Cup. This signing is considered a bargain for the Stars, as Duchene’s 82-point performance in 2024-25 at a $4.5 million cap hit provides elite production at a cost-effective rate, enhancing their top-six forward group.
6. Brent Burns, Defense, Colorado Avalanche
Contract: 1 year, $1M AAV
Brent Burns brings the Avalanche a rare combination of ironman durability, veteran leadership, and puck-moving offense. Even at age 40, his presence shored up Colorado’s depth and adds a physical boost to their defensive corps. His one‑year deal is a low-risk, high-reward move for a contender hunting a Stanley Cup.
7. Bo Byram, Defense, Buffalo Sabres
Contract: 2 years, $6.25M AAV
This short-term deal gives Bo Byram the chance to reset his career after cutting ties in Colorado. In Buffalo, he’s getting more ice time and a prominent role in a less crowded blue line, allowing him to prove he’s healthy and ready to reach his top potential.
8. Jackson Blake, Forward, Carolina Hurricanes
Contract: 8 year, $5.17M AAV
Jackson Blake got rewarded for his successful rookie year, but is 8 years too much term for an unproven NHL player? General Manager Eric Tulsky and Hurricanes management don’t think so, as they lock Blake up long term, indicating they see him as a crucial part of the core moving forward.
9. Lukas Dostal, Goalie, Anaheim Ducks
Contract: 5 years, $6.5M AAV
Anaheim secures its future in net by committing to Lukas Dostal after a strong season, ensuring continuity behind their young blue line. For Dostal, the five-year term reflects trust and gives him the reins as the Ducks’ clear No. 1 as they rebuild.
10. Pius Suter, Forward, St Louis Blues
Contract: 2 years, $4.125M AAV
Pius Suter provides the Blues with a reliable, two-way forward who can slot in anywhere in the middle six and contribute on both special teams. The deal gives him financial stability and a clear opportunity for increased minutes on a team transitioning toward younger depth.
11. Marco Rossi, Forward, Minnesota Wild
Contract: 3-year, $5M AAV
Marco Rossi’s three-year, $15M extension with the Minnesota Wild is a smart value play, locking in a 23-year-old top-six center who exploded for 24 goals and 60 points last season at a cap-friendly rate below his rising market value. For Rossi, the bridge deal provides security through age 26, rewarding his breakout while positioning him for a bigger payday after proving himself further on a contending roster.
12. Dustin Wolf, Goalie, Calgary Flames
Contract: 7-year, $7.5M AAV
Dustin Wolf’s seven-year, $52.5M extension with the Calgary Flames is a great value, locking in a 24-year-old Calder runner-up who posted a .910 SV% and 2.64 GAA in 53 games last season as their franchise goalie. For Wolf, it provides long-term security through age 31, rewarding his breakout while betting on further growth for a Flames core building toward contention.
13. Gabriel Vilardi, Forward, Winnipeg Jets
Contract: 6 years, $7.5M AAV
This long-term deal gives Gabriel Vilardi financial security and shows the Jets’ full commitment to him as a pillar of their future top six. Winnipeg locks in a versatile scorer entering his prime, stabilizing their offensive core.
14. Dan Vladar, Goalie, Philadelphia Flyers
Contract: 2 years, $3.35M AAV
Dan Vladar offers the Philadelphia Flyers a capable 1B option in net behind or alongside Sam Ersson, giving the team insurance and experience as their young core develops. It's an opportunity to play meaningful minutes in a growing market and potentially secure a larger role.
15. Frank Nazar, Forward, Chicago Blackhawks
Contract: 7-year, $6.59M AAV
Frank Nazar’s seven-year, $46.13M deal with Chicago is a bold bet on his 26-point rookie season and World Championship promise, but the $6.59M AAV is steep for a 21-year-old with just 56 NHL games. It secures a potential star for the rebuild, yet risks overpaying if he doesn’t become a top-line force.
16. Kaapo Kakko, Forward, Seattle Kraken
Contract: 3- year, $4.525M AAV
Seattle provides Kaapo Kakko a clean slate in a system that values responsible, structured play—an ideal setting for a two-way winger looking to unlock his offensive ceiling. For the Seattle Kraken, it's a smart, mid-tier bet on untapped potential at a fair cost with upside.
17. Patrick Kane, Forward, Detroit Red Wings
Contract: 1-year, $3M
Patrick Kane’s one-year extension at a reduced $3M cap hit keeps a proven scorer in the Detroit Red Wings' top six at minimal risk. His veteran leadership and playoff experience are ideal for a team aiming for contention. The short term ensures flexibility while maximizing his offensive impact.
18. Jakub Dobes, Goalie, Montreal Canadiens
Contract: 2-year, $965,000 AAV
Jakub Dobes re-signed on a two-way deal, keeping him in the system while allowing continued development, likely in the AHL but still with NHL backup upside. The Montreal Canadiens benefit by retaining a young goalie prospect on a team-friendly deal with flexibility. Could this guy be the future starting goaltender for Montreal?
19. Connor Zary, Forward, Calgary Flames
Contract: 3-year, $3.775M AAV
Connor Zary’s three-year, $3.775M AAV deal with Calgary is a savvy move, locking in a 23-year-old with 27 goals in 117 NHL games at a budget-friendly cap hit. The bridge contract secures a rising star with top-six potential, giving the Flames flexibility as they rebuild toward playoff contention.
20. Jonathan Drouin, Forward, New York Islanders
Contract: 2-year, $4M AAV
Jonathan Drouin’s 30 goals and 93 points in two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche make him a valuable middle-six addition for the New York Islanders. The short-term deal suits their cap constraints while boosting offensive depth. His chemistry with stars like Mathew Barzal could elevate New York’s playoff push.
21. Sean Kuraly, Forward, Boston Bruins
Contract: 2-year, $1.85M AAV
Sean Kuraly’s return to the Boston Bruins adds tenacious forechecking and penalty-killing depth to their bottom six. His familiarity with the Bruins’ system ensures a seamless fit at a cost-effective rate. This signing reinforces Boston’s gritty identity without compromising cap space.
22. Jeff Skinner, Forward, San Jose Sharks
Contract: 1-year, $3M AAV
Jeff Skinner lands with the San Jose Sharks with low expectations and the chance to play top-line minutes, potentially boosting his value for another contract or a trade deadline move. For the Sharks, it’s a savvy, low-risk signing to add scoring punch and veteran presence to a very young and inexperienced roster.
23. Morgan Barron, Forward, Winnipeg Jets
Contract: 2-year, $1.85M AAV
This bridge deal allows Morgan Barron to continue carving out his role as a physical, energy-line winger with penalty-kill value. The Winnipeg Jets retain a cost-effective bottom-six forward who brings consistency and size, ideal for playoff-style depth.
24. Drew Helleson, Defense, Anaheim Ducks
Contract: 2-year, $1.1M AAV
Drew Helleson gets an opportunity to stick as a bottom-pair defenseman on an Anaheim Ducks team eager to evaluate its young blue line corps. Anaheim keeps a steady, defensively sound right-shot blueliner under contract at a bargain rate, useful for NHL depth and roster flexibility.
25. Martin Pospisil, Forward, Calgary Flames
Contract: 3-year, $2.5M AAV
Martin Pospisil is coming off a career-high 25-point season and ranking among the NHL’s top hitters. He brings grit and depth to the lineup at a cap-friendly price. Fans see it as a win-win, though improved consistency and fewer penalties will be key for him to maximize the deal’s value.
26. Alex Laferriere, Forward, LA Kings
Contract: 3-year, $4.1M AAV
Alex Laferriere signed a three-year, $12.3 million extension—worth $4.1 million on average annually—keeping him in Los Angeles through the 2027–28 season. After a breakout sophomore NHL season (19 goals, 23 assists, 42 points in 77 games), the deal reflects the franchise's belief in his rising role and long-term potential.
27. Nicholas Robertson, Forward, Toronto Maple Leafs
Contract: 1-year, $1.825M AAV
Nicholas Robertson signed a one-year extension worth $1.825 million, thereby avoiding a scheduled arbitration hearing. In the 2024-25 season, he contributed 15 goals and 7 assists for 22 points across 69 regular-season games. The deal allows him another opportunity to solidify his role on a cap-conscious Leafs roster, though trade rumors continue to swirl despite the new contract.
28. Spencer Knight, Goalie, Chicago Blackhawks
Contract: 3-year, $5.83M AAV
Spencer Knight's three-year, $17.5 million deal with Chicago secures a talented 24-year-old goalie with a 49-33-9 record, stabilizing their rebuild in goal. For Knight, it offers a bigger role and security through age 28, rewarding his progress from 2024-25.
29. Michael Misa, Forward, San Jose Sharks
Contract: 3-year, $975,000 AAV
Michael Misa's three-year entry-level deal with the San Jose Sharks is exciting, as the 18-year-old OHL star’s 134-point season signals NHL-ready scoring to boost their rebuild. It pairs him with Macklin Celebrini, adding cost-controlled talent to accelerate the Sharks’ path to contention.
