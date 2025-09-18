30 Best NHL Free Agency Signings of the 2025 Offseason

11. Marco Rossi, Forward, Minnesota Wild

Contract: 3-year, $5M AAV

Marco Rossi’s three-year, $15M extension with the Minnesota Wild is a smart value play, locking in a 23-year-old top-six center who exploded for 24 goals and 60 points last season at a cap-friendly rate below his rising market value. For Rossi, the bridge deal provides security through age 26, rewarding his breakout while positioning him for a bigger payday after proving himself further on a contending roster.