Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NHL · 1 hour ago

30 Best NHL Free Agency Signings of the 2025 Offseason

Jake Burkey

Host · Writer

  • 30. Jeff Petry, Defense, Florida Panthers

    Contract: 1-year, $775K

    Jeff Petry's veteran presence on a minimum-salary deal is a low-risk, high-reward move for the two-time champion Florida Panthers. His pedigree strengthens their third-pair defense, replacing Nate Schmidt seamlessly. The contract’s affordability preserves Florida’s cap space for its pursuit of a dynasty.

  • 2. Mitch Marner, Forward, Vegas Golden Knights

    Contract: 8 years, $12M AAV (sign-and-trade)

    Mitch Marner, a top-tier two-way forward, adds 95-100 point potential to Vegas’s already potent lineup. The trade acquisition, despite the high AAV, fills their need for a star winger without sacrificing key assets beyond Nicolas Roy. His defensive reliability and playmaking elevate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup aspirations.

  • 3. K’Andre Miller, Defense, Carolina Hurricanes

    Contract: 8 years, $7.5M AAV (sign-and-trade)

    K’Andre Miller brings a powerful mix of size, speed, and two-way upside to Carolina’s aggressive system—his skate-and-skate-back ability is a perfect fit for how the Canes play, shoring up both the defensive gap control and adding transitional firepower.

  • 4. Corey Perry, Forward, LA Kings

    Contract: 1 year, $2M AAV

    Corey Perry brings a rugged veteran presence and clutch-fire playoff performance to the Kings—his physical style and knack for scoring in big moments strengthen LA’s depth and boost its postseason resilience. His leadership and playoff savvy can spark momentum on and off the ice.

  • 5. Matt Duchene, Forward, Dallas Stars

    Contract: 4 years, $4.5M AAV

    Matt Duchene expressed a desire for stability after playing on one-year deals, aiming to stay with a contending team like Dallas to pursue a Stanley Cup. This signing is considered a bargain for the Stars, as Duchene’s 82-point performance in 2024-25 at a $4.5 million cap hit provides elite production at a cost-effective rate, enhancing their top-six forward group.

  • 6. Brent Burns, Defense, Colorado Avalanche

    Contract: 1 year, $1M AAV

    Brent Burns brings the Avalanche a rare combination of ironman durability, veteran leadership, and puck-moving offense. Even at age 40, his presence shored up Colorado’s depth and adds a physical boost to their defensive corps. His one‑year deal is a low-risk, high-reward move for a contender hunting a Stanley Cup.

  • 7. Bo Byram, Defense, Buffalo Sabres

    Contract: 2 years, $6.25M AAV

    This short-term deal gives Bo Byram the chance to reset his career after cutting ties in Colorado. In Buffalo, he’s getting more ice time and a prominent role in a less crowded blue line, allowing him to prove he’s healthy and ready to reach his top potential.

  • 8. Jackson Blake, Forward, Carolina Hurricanes

    Contract: 8 year, $5.17M AAV

    Jackson Blake got rewarded for his successful rookie year, but is 8 years too much term for an unproven NHL player? General Manager Eric Tulsky and Hurricanes management don’t think so, as they lock Blake up long term, indicating they see him as a crucial part of the core moving forward. 

  • 9. Lukas Dostal, Goalie, Anaheim Ducks

    Contract: 5 years, $6.5M AAV

    Anaheim secures its future in net by committing to Lukas Dostal after a strong season, ensuring continuity behind their young blue line. For Dostal, the five-year term reflects trust and gives him the reins as the Ducks’ clear No. 1 as they rebuild.

  • 10. Pius Suter, Forward, St Louis Blues

    Contract: 2 years, $4.125M AAV

    Pius Suter provides the Blues with a reliable, two-way forward who can slot in anywhere in the middle six and contribute on both special teams. The deal gives him financial stability and a clear opportunity for increased minutes on a team transitioning toward younger depth.

  • 11. Marco Rossi, Forward, Minnesota Wild

    Contract: 3-year, $5M AAV

    Marco Rossi’s three-year, $15M extension with the Minnesota Wild is a smart value play, locking in a 23-year-old top-six center who exploded for 24 goals and 60 points last season at a cap-friendly rate below his rising market value. For Rossi, the bridge deal provides security through age 26, rewarding his breakout while positioning him for a bigger payday after proving himself further on a contending roster.

  • 12. Dustin Wolf, Goalie, Calgary Flames

    Contract: 7-year, $7.5M AAV

    Dustin Wolf’s seven-year, $52.5M extension with the Calgary Flames is a great value, locking in a 24-year-old Calder runner-up who posted a .910 SV% and 2.64 GAA in 53 games last season as their franchise goalie. For Wolf, it provides long-term security through age 31, rewarding his breakout while betting on further growth for a Flames core building toward contention.

  • 13. Gabriel Vilardi, Forward, Winnipeg Jets

    Contract: 6 years, $7.5M AAV

    This long-term deal gives Gabriel Vilardi financial security and shows the Jets’ full commitment to him as a pillar of their future top six. Winnipeg locks in a versatile scorer entering his prime, stabilizing their offensive core.

  • 14. Dan Vladar, Goalie, Philadelphia Flyers

    Contract: 2 years, $3.35M AAV

    Dan Vladar offers the Philadelphia Flyers a capable 1B option in net behind or alongside Sam Ersson, giving the team insurance and experience as their young core develops. It's an opportunity to play meaningful minutes in a growing market and potentially secure a larger role.

  • 15. Frank Nazar, Forward, Chicago Blackhawks

    Contract: 7-year, $6.59M AAV

    Frank Nazar’s seven-year, $46.13M deal with Chicago is a bold bet on his 26-point rookie season and World Championship promise, but the $6.59M AAV is steep for a 21-year-old with just 56 NHL games. It secures a potential star for the rebuild, yet risks overpaying if he doesn’t become a top-line force.

  • 16. Kaapo Kakko, Forward, Seattle Kraken

    Contract: 3- year, $4.525M AAV

    Seattle provides Kaapo Kakko a clean slate in a system that values responsible, structured play—an ideal setting for a two-way winger looking to unlock his offensive ceiling. For the Seattle Kraken, it's a smart, mid-tier bet on untapped potential at a fair cost with upside.

  • 17. Patrick Kane, Forward, Detroit Red Wings

    Contract: 1-year, $3M

    Patrick Kane’s one-year extension at a reduced $3M cap hit keeps a proven scorer in the Detroit Red Wings' top six at minimal risk. His veteran leadership and playoff experience are ideal for a team aiming for contention. The short term ensures flexibility while maximizing his offensive impact.

  • 18. Jakub Dobes, Goalie, Montreal Canadiens

    Contract: 2-year, $965,000 AAV

    Jakub Dobes re-signed on a two-way deal, keeping him in the system while allowing continued development, likely in the AHL but still with NHL backup upside. The Montreal Canadiens benefit by retaining a young goalie prospect on a team-friendly deal with flexibility. Could this guy be the future starting goaltender for Montreal?

  • 19. Connor Zary, Forward, Calgary Flames

    Contract: 3-year, $3.775M AAV

    Connor Zary’s three-year, $3.775M AAV deal with Calgary is a savvy move, locking in a 23-year-old with 27 goals in 117 NHL games at a budget-friendly cap hit. The bridge contract secures a rising star with top-six potential, giving the Flames flexibility as they rebuild toward playoff contention.

  • 20. Jonathan Drouin, Forward, New York Islanders

    Contract: 2-year, $4M AAV

    Jonathan Drouin’s 30 goals and 93 points in two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche make him a valuable middle-six addition for the New York Islanders. The short-term deal suits their cap constraints while boosting offensive depth. His chemistry with stars like Mathew Barzal could elevate New York’s playoff push.

  • 21. Sean Kuraly, Forward, Boston Bruins

    Contract: 2-year, $1.85M AAV

    Sean Kuraly’s return to the Boston Bruins adds tenacious forechecking and penalty-killing depth to their bottom six. His familiarity with the Bruins’ system ensures a seamless fit at a cost-effective rate. This signing reinforces Boston’s gritty identity without compromising cap space.

  • 22. Jeff Skinner, Forward, San Jose Sharks

    Contract: 1-year, $3M AAV

    Jeff Skinner lands with the San Jose Sharks with low expectations and the chance to play top-line minutes, potentially boosting his value for another contract or a trade deadline move. For the Sharks, it’s a savvy, low-risk signing to add scoring punch and veteran presence to a very young and inexperienced roster.

  • 23. Morgan Barron, Forward, Winnipeg Jets

    Contract: 2-year, $1.85M AAV

    This bridge deal allows Morgan Barron to continue carving out his role as a physical, energy-line winger with penalty-kill value. The Winnipeg Jets retain a cost-effective bottom-six forward who brings consistency and size, ideal for playoff-style depth.

  • 24. Drew Helleson, Defense, Anaheim Ducks

    Contract: 2-year, $1.1M AAV

    Drew Helleson gets an opportunity to stick as a bottom-pair defenseman on an Anaheim Ducks team eager to evaluate its young blue line corps. Anaheim keeps a steady, defensively sound right-shot blueliner under contract at a bargain rate, useful for NHL depth and roster flexibility.

  • 25. Martin Pospisil, Forward, Calgary Flames

    Contract: 3-year, $2.5M AAV

    Martin Pospisil is coming off a career-high 25-point season and ranking among the NHL’s top hitters. He brings grit and depth to the lineup at a cap-friendly price. Fans see it as a win-win, though improved consistency and fewer penalties will be key for him to maximize the deal’s value.

  • 26. Alex Laferriere, Forward, LA Kings

    Contract: 3-year, $4.1M AAV

    Alex Laferriere signed a three-year, $12.3 million extension—worth $4.1 million on average annually—keeping him in Los Angeles through the 2027–28 season. After a breakout sophomore NHL season (19 goals, 23 assists, 42 points in 77 games), the deal reflects the franchise's belief in his rising role and long-term potential.

  • 27. Nicholas Robertson, Forward, Toronto Maple Leafs

    Contract: 1-year, $1.825M AAV

    Nicholas Robertson signed a one-year extension worth $1.825 million, thereby avoiding a scheduled arbitration hearing. In the 2024-25 season, he contributed 15 goals and 7 assists for 22 points across 69 regular-season games. The deal allows him another opportunity to solidify his role on a cap-conscious Leafs roster, though trade rumors continue to swirl despite the new contract.

  • 28. Spencer Knight, Goalie, Chicago Blackhawks

    Contract: 3-year, $5.83M AAV

    Spencer Knight's three-year, $17.5 million deal with Chicago secures a talented 24-year-old goalie with a 49-33-9 record, stabilizing their rebuild in goal. For Knight, it offers a bigger role and security through age 28, rewarding his progress from 2024-25.

  • 29. Michael Misa, Forward, San Jose Sharks

    Contract: 3-year, $975,000 AAV

    Michael Misa's three-year entry-level deal with the San Jose Sharks is exciting, as the 18-year-old OHL star’s 134-point season signals NHL-ready scoring to boost their rebuild. It pairs him with Macklin Celebrini, adding cost-controlled talent to accelerate the Sharks’ path to contention.

  • 30. Jeff Petry, Defense, Florida Panthers

    Contract: 1-year, $775K

    Jeff Petry's veteran presence on a minimum-salary deal is a low-risk, high-reward move for the two-time champion Florida Panthers. His pedigree strengthens their third-pair defense, replacing Nate Schmidt seamlessly. The contract’s affordability preserves Florida’s cap space for its pursuit of a dynasty.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 75 NHL Free Agents

NHL · 21 hours ago

Grant White

Top 40 Worst NHL Free Agency Signings of the Offseason

NHL · 23 hours ago

Jake Burkey

Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 70 NHL Free Agents

NHL · 9 days ago

Grant White

NHL: Top 7 Goalies Entering the 2025-26 Hockey Season

NHL · 13 days ago

Kyle Amore

Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 65 NHL Free Agents

NHL · 16 days ago

Grant White

Predicting the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2025-26 Opening Night Lineup

NHL · 22 days ago

Paul Connor

Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 55 NHL Free Agents

NHL · 23 days ago

Grant White

Ranking the 15 Best Remaining NHL Unrestricted Free Agents of 2025

NHL · 24 days ago

Paul Connor

NHL: Top 10 Defensemen Heading into the 2025-26 Season

NHL · 25 days ago

Kyle Amore

Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 55 NHL Free Agents

NHL · 29 days ago

Grant White