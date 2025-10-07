Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 90 NHL Free Agents

90. Cameron Crotty

Team: Minnesota Wild

Age: 26 | Position: Defense

2024-25 Stats: 1 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS

Career Stats: 2 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS

The Ottawa Senators obviously saw something they liked in Cameron Crotty. A veteran of just two NHL games, Crotty has not cracked a lineup with any regularity. Still, he was offered a two-year pact from the Sens.

Landing Spot: Crotty signed with the Senators (two years, $1.625 million)