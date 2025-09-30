Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 85 NHL Free Agents

85. Zac Jones

Team: New York Rangers

Age: 24 | Position: Defense

2024-25 Stats: 46 GP | 1 G | 10 A | 11 PTS

Career Stats: 115 GP | 4 G | 24 A | 28 PTS

The Buffalo Sabres added to their defensive depth, signing Zac Jones to a one-year deal this offseason. At his best, Jones has been a modest offensive contributor, albeit one who usually plays without becoming a defensive liability.

Landing Spot: Jones signed with the Sabres (one year, $900K)