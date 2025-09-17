Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 75 NHL Free Agents

75. Cole Koepke

Team: Boston Bruins

Age: 25 | Position: Center

2024-25 Stats: 73 GP | 10 G | 7 A | 17 PTS

Career Stats: 99 GP | 11 G | 9 A | 20 PTS

Cole Koepke tormented opponents in the AHL, but wasn't able to crack the Lightning's lineup. As such, he spent last year with the Boston Bruins, where he showed off as a solid depth scoring option. He will look to replicate that success with the Winnipeg Jets in 2025-26.

Landing Spot: Koepke signed with the Jets (one year, $1 million)