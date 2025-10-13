2025-26 NHL Power Rankings: Full 32 Team Breakdown

‌



With NHL puck drop around the corner, the Florida Panthers remain on top, with rivals chasing closely as teams prepare to battle for dominance ahead of this season.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Stanley Cup Odds: +650

24/25 Record: 52-24-6

After back-to-back Stanley Cups, expectations are very high. With a core locked in for the long term and strong continuity, they’re expected to contend again, though managing health will be key. Their depth and experience give them a slight edge over other contenders.

Stanley Cup Odds: +950

24/25 Record: 49-29-4

With Stanley Cup odds near +950, Colorado is likely seen as a strong contender but not the favorite. They’ll be expected to lean on their skill up front and strong defensive structure, and must improve on consistency, especially in tighter games or goaltending, to make a deep playoff run.

Stanley Cup Odds: +1000

24/25 Record: 45-29-8

Similar to Colorado, Vegas is in that group of teams expected to push deep into the playoffs. The pressure is on to prove they can get over the hump in critical rounds; their experience and secondary scoring will be under scrutiny.

Stanley Cup Odds: +950

24/25 Record: 47-30-5

They’ll be judged on how well they sustain strong defensive play and whether their offense can match up against the league’s top attack lines. Expect them to be competitive in the Eastern Conference; making serious noise will require staying healthy and getting key contributions from secondary forwards.

Stanley Cup Odds: +850

24/25 Record: 48-29-5

With big stars up front, expectations are always sky-high. The key question is depth: can supporting cast, defense, and goaltending provide enough stability? Also, whether they can manage opposition pressure in the playoffs is likely to be the difference.

Stanley Cup Odds: +900

24/25 Record: 52-21-9

The Stars are expected to be tough, particularly defensively, and to make the playoffs. However, questions remain whether their offense can keep up with elite teams in tight series. If they get hot and avoid injuries, they could be dark-horse contenders.

Stanley Cup Odds: +1200

24/25 Record: 47-27-8

Still a storied franchise, but entering a phase where its aging core pieces must carry a significant load. Expectations are that they will be competitive, possibly making the playoffs, but this could be a transitional season that tests their long-term viability.

Stanley Cup Odds: +2200

24/25 Record: 52-26-4

The Leafs likely have to contend with condemnation of underachievement again unless they show more physicality and consistency. Offensive talent is plentiful, so expectations will hinge on their ability to overcome playoff hurdles and improve their defensive performance.

Stanley Cup Odds: +1400

24/25 Record: 42-33-7

They’re viewed as an ascending team with plenty of upside, particularly if younger players step up. Expectations are likely to make the playoffs and perhaps advance to a round, but much will depend on health, goaltending, and handling pressure in key situations.

Stanley Cup Odds: +2200

24/25 Record: 48-25-9

The Kings are likely seen as being in a retooling or reloading phase. Expectations are modest: make the playoffs if possible, develop younger players, take strides, but probably not yet seen as favorites to go all the way.

Stanley Cup Odds: +1700

24/25 Record: 56-22-4

They’ll be expected to compete in the West and try to make another run, leaning on their top forwards and defensive veteran presence. Their success may depend on goaltending and special teams; consistency will be their biggest challenge.

Stanley Cup Odds: +2500

24/25 Record: 39-36-7

High expectations: the Rangers will be under pressure to deliver, with a roster built for contention. They’ll need balance, star power up front, grinding defense, and reliable goaltending, plus managing postseason expectations.

Stanley Cup Odds: +3000

24/25 Record: 51-22-9

They’re probably somewhere between rebuilding and competing. Expectations are to be competitive, possibly in contention for a wildcard or a lower playoff seed, but unless everything goes right, it is unlikely to be among the top favorites.

Stanley Cup Odds: +3300

24/25 Record: 45-30-7

Expectations are cautiously optimistic: a young core, potential breakout performances, maybe a playoff berth if development goes well. However, gaps in experience and depth could limit their progress.

Stanley Cup Odds: +2700

24/25 Record: 45-30-7

Often competitive, the Wild will be expected to stay in the playoff picture. Key will be contributions from depth players and goaltending. If those hold, they could surprise, but they’ll likely need favorable matchups or momentum to go deep.

Stanley Cup Odds: +4500

24/25 Record: 40-31-11

After making the playoffs in 2024-25 as a wild card, Montreal expects to take the next step: achieving more consistency, possibly challenging for a higher seed, and perhaps advancing a round or two. The growth curve is promising, though they still need to shore up defense and depth.

Stanley Cup Odds: +6000

24/25 Record: 38-31-13

This season, Utah is expected to break its playoff drought; management calls missing the postseason again a disappointment. With added depth on defense and in scoring, the Mammoth are banking on better balance and consistency. If health holds and the young core advances, they may push into the postseason as a sleeper team.

Stanley Cup Odds: +5000

24/25 Record: 44-30-8

The Blues head into 2025-26 as a serious playoff contender in the Central, backed by more substantial bottom-six depth. Their defense, anchored by Colton Parayko and Cam Fowler, and more reliable goaltending will need to hold up under pressure. If their scoring balance remains intact, they could push deeper in the postseason than last year.

Stanley Cup Odds: +5000

24/25 Record: 38-30-14

The Canucks are expected to be much healthier this year, which should help shore up their defense and goaltending after a patchy previous season. Elias Pettersson is looking to rebound toward elite form with goal scoring and the power play relying more on him. Only time will tell if the Canucks can put together a complete season.

Stanley Cup Odds: +10000

24/25 Record: 40-33-9

Columbus enters this year leaning even harder on its young core to build consistency and carry more of the offensive load. They made bottom-six upgrades to bring more depth and support for their stars. Their goal is likely to improve starts, be more competitive in close games, and push for a playoff wildcard spot rather than entering rebuild mode.

Stanley Cup Odds: +17500

24/25 Record: 39-35-8

The Detroit Red Wings enter the season looking to take the next step after narrowly missing the playoffs last year. With a few offseason additions and young stars continuing to develop, expectations are for Detroit to contend for a postseason spot. However, questions about consistency and depth will determine if they can finally break through.

Stanley Cup Odds: +15000

24/25 Record: 41-27-14

The Calgary Flames are in the midst of a retooling effort, relying on younger talent while striving to remain competitive. Expectations are tempered, with playoff hopes hinging on breakout performances and improved chemistry under a new direction. While progress is possible, this season may be more about development than contention.

Stanley Cup Odds: +15000

24/25 Record: 30-44-8

The Predators look to build on last season’s playoff berth with a deeper, more balanced lineup under head coach Andrew Brunette. Strong goaltending from Juuse Saros remains their backbone, but offensive consistency will dictate whether they can climb higher in the standings.

Stanley Cup Odds: +12500

24/25 Record: 35-37-10

The Ducks continue their rebuild, relying on their top young talent, such as Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson, to drive growth. While a playoff push isn’t the expectation, meaningful development and defensive improvement are key goals for this season.

Stanley Cup Odds: +10000

24/25 Record: 35-35-12

The Islanders remain a defensively structured, goaltending-first team with Ilya Sorokin leading the charge. Expectations are for them to grind out another playoff appearance, but offensive stagnation continues to limit their ceiling.

Stanley Cup Odds: +15000

24/25 Record: 33-39-10

The Flyers are still in the early stages of their rebuild, prioritizing the development of their prospects and establishing a new culture under their management. While competitiveness may improve, expectations remain modest with the focus on long-term growth rather than immediate contention.

Stanley Cup Odds: +20000

24/25 Record: 33-39-10

After losing key veteran pieces and relying heavily on aging stars, the Bruins could face regression this season. Depth scoring and center depth are real concerns, and the loss of defensive consistency from last year may expose them in a tougher Atlantic Division.

Stanley Cup Odds: +8000

24/25 Record: 36-39-7

Despite young talent like Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, the Sabres’ inconsistency and lack of reliable goaltending could hold them back again. Until they find a steady defensive structure and leadership presence, a playoff return seems unlikely.

Stanley Cup Odds: +30000

24/25 Record: 35-41-6

Seattle’s surprising 2023 playoff run feels distant now, as scoring depth has vanished and the team lacks a true game-changing forward. Goaltending remains streaky, leaving them vulnerable in a competitive Western Conference.

Stanley Cup Odds: +50000

24/25 Record: 34-36-12

Even with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin still producing, the Penguins’ core is aging, and their supporting cast lacks speed and finishing touch. If goaltending or health falter, Pittsburgh could quickly fall out of the playoff race.

Stanley Cup Odds: +50000

24/25 Record: 25-46-11

Connor Bedard gives hope for the future, but this team is still deep in a rebuild with little scoring depth or defensive reliability. Growing pains and lack of veteran support will keep Chicago near the bottom of the standings.

Stanley Cup Odds: +50000

24/25 Record: 20-50-12

The Sharks remain one of the NHL’s weakest rosters, short on both offensive talent and defensive stability. Aside from the young phenom in Macklin Celebrini, San Jose is extremely shorthanded when it comes to depth. They are likely in for another long, rebuilding season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.